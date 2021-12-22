Kate Middleton sends love to those struggling in Christmas message

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has spearheaded a caroling concert special that the British public will be able to watch this Christmas Eve.

And now, in preparation for that broadcast, she’s sharing photos from the event and words that royal watchers around the world can enjoy.

The former Kate Middleton helped deck the halls of Westminster Abbey for the carol service. Kensington Palace

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace released a transcript of the introduction the former Kate Middleton recorded for “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas,” and in it, she speaks of goodwill during a time that hasn’t been so good for many.

“I’m so excited to be hosting ‘Together at Christmas’ here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me,” the 39-year-old said.

Her message was recorded at the Gothic church in London on Dec. 7, during a visit in which she helped decorate Christmas trees donated by Queen Elizabeth II, from the monarch’s Windsor Great Park, and helped prepare wreaths donated by the Royal Horticultural Society.

The caroling service was recorded the following day.

The duchess assisted Abbey Marshal Leticia Cachoeira Edwards with the decorations on the eve of the big event. Kensington Palace

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities,” she continued. “We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.”

And amid the pandemic, that accounts for a great many people.

“We’ve been through such a bleak time,” the duchess said with empathy. “We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

However, even in that, she sees a silver lining, adding, “But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realised how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

The duchess smiles as she trims the tree for Christmas. Kensington Palace

According to a press release from the palace, the service “was attended by unsung heroes from across the UK in recognition of the inspirational efforts to protect and care for those around them.”

In other words, the audience was made up of those who helped make the best of an extraordinarily difficult time.

“In the congregation tonight we’ve got many inspirational individuals,” Kate continued. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.”

“Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” honors that debt with yuletide-themed music from the Westminster Abbey choir, Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis and Tom Walker.

“Tonight, we’re going to hear so many wonderful carols,” the royal host explained. “Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too. But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times.”

Related:

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and others also provide poignant readings during the service, which is set to air on Britain's ITV the evening of Dec. 24.

In closing, the duchess added, “I hope everyone can enjoy this evening with their family and friends. And I wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”