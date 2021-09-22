Nicole Richie got all lit up at her 40th birthday party.

The reality star and daughter of music legend Lionel Richie shared a glimpse of her fiery celebration in an Instagram video on Tuesday that showed her hair catching on fire as she blew out candles on her birthday cake.

"Well… so far 40 is 🔥" she wrote.

Richie had partygoers jumping in to pat down the flames after she leaned over the candles and they ignited her long curls.

Though clearly surprised, she appeared to laugh and smile while trying to snuff out the flames.

Her husband, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, had some fun with it.

"Nicole is so 🔥 🔥🔥 at 40," he tweeted. "Happy Birthday."

He also sent her some heartfelt birthday wishes on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Nicole❤️ You’ve made love feel timeless I’ve forgotten how old we are ❤️" he wrote.

The rest of her celebration appeared to be non-hazardous as she received birthday wishes from family and friends.

"It’s showtime !! ⭐️ @nicolerichie You have been rainbows 🌈 and butterflies 🦋 your whole life … but you will always be my little girl, no matter how many birthdays we celebrate 🎉 !! 🎂" Lionel Richie wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of them together.

"So lucky to call you my big sis. I love you beyond words @nicolerichie HBD 👸🏼" her sister Sofia Richie wrote on Instagram.

Paris Hilton, her friend and former reality co-star on "The Simple Life," also sent birthday wishes to Richie on her Instagram Stories with a throwback shot of them from the show.