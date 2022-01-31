Kathie Lee Gifford offers Hoda message of support after breakup: ‘You did it with grace and kindness’

Kathie Lee Gifford is sending lots of love to Hoda Kotb in the wake of her former colleague's breakup with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

During the Jan. 31 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the TODAY co-anchor announced that she and Schiffman recently decided to end their engagement but will continue to co-parent their two daughters.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” she said.

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, shown on Gifford's last day as the fourth hour co-host on April 5, 2019, shared many special moments over the years. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

After the @hodandjenna Instagram page shared the news, many of Hoda’s fans and friends expressed their support for the 57-year-old, including Gifford, who left TODAY in 2019 after co-hosting the fourth hour with Hoda for 11 years.

“My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision,” she wrote. "As usual you did it with grace and kindness. May God bless you and your precious girls and Joel as well as you continue down this thing called life. I love you."

Gifford wasn't the only friend of the show who shared a message of support. Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, also chimed in.

"Sending you lots of love Hoda. You’re surrounded by people you love so you’ll always be good," she wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Hoda's fans also showered her with love in the comments section.

"Hugs Hoda!! Takes a brave person to do what you did this morning," one wrote. Another commented, "Thank you for sharing and continue being a brave beautiful woman."

Hoda and Schiffman got engaged in November 2019 after dating for six years and adopted two daughters together: Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.