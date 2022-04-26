Having fun while golfing is par for the course for Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon.

The pair took their well-known bromance to new heights by sharing videos of themselves taking part in the 8AM Golf Invitational last weekend in Las Vegas with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Fallon’s clip, set to the song “Good Day,” features the foursome jumping up and bumping chests on the green of one hole.

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake embrace Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the golf course. justintimberlake/ Instagram

“Today’s gonna be a good day,” he captioned the video.

“Somewhere the greens keeper has smoke shooting out of his ears,” commented TODAY’s Carson Daly, a well-known golf enthusiast.

“😂😂😂😂,” commented Mahomes.

Timberlake’s video, set to the song “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” features other kinds of shenanigans, including dancing, rolling on one of the greens, putting on sunscreen and someone doing sit-ups.

“We also golfed…,” Timberlake captioned the post.

In one other clip, the “Mirrors” singer unleashes a tee shot that’s so good, he tosses his club aside while the gallery behind him cheers before he and Fallon pose with funny faces.

The golf outing was put on by 8AM Golf, which describes itself as “an integrated collection of brands with the shared mission of supporting and celebrating golfers and the golf industry.”

Timberlake is actively involved with the company. He “is an investor and partner in 8AM Golf and leads creative initiatives across the 8AM portfolio of brands,” according to its website.