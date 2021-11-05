IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jeff Daniels on mansplaining: ‘Probably qualifies as a disease’

Let the "American Rust" star explain.

Jeff Daniels talks about returning to Broadway and his series ‘American Rust’

By Scott Stump

Jeff Daniels thinks mansplaining "qualifies as a disease."

Just let him explain.

The "American Rust" star was asked on TODAY Friday about how he has had a successful 42-year marriage to his wife, Kathleen, in an industry famous for wrecking relationships.

"Understanding that mansplaining is a real thing and that it probably qualifies as a disease and that you should get the suitable medication," he told Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly. "If you understand that, if you listen more than, and that’s the kind of key to mansplaining, is to just don’t speak as much and you’ll probably last longer."

For those who need to be mansplained about what mansplaining is, it's a negative term for when men explain something to women in a condescending, overconfident — and often wrong — way.

“It’s like anything. If there’s a problem, you have to first (admit it),” Daniels said.

Daniels, 66, perhaps played the ultimate mansplainer in the Aaron Sorkin HBO drama "The Newsroom" from 2012-14. He portrayed television news anchor Will McAvoy, a speechifying blowhard on a show full of them.

He has also returned to playing his Tony-nominated role of Atticus Finch in Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird," who delivers wisdom with a much lighter touch.

Daniels clearly has been careful to avoid the "disease" at home since tying the knot with his college sweetheart back in 1979. They are now grandparents of three, with another one on the way.

