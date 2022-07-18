Video of Drew Barrymore frolicking in the rain goes viral: ‘Do not miss the opportunity!’

Drew Barrymore knows how to turn a rainy day into something more exciting — and people on social media are lapping it up.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" host posted a viral video to her social media on Sunday of her laughing outside in the rain.

In the video, Barrymore's shirt and glasses are spattered with rain droplets and her hair is half-damp as she laughs up toward the sky. The actor eventually takes her glasses off and shakes her head in the rain.

"Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!" Barrymore, 47, yells at the camera with infectious joy.

Fans and celebrities took to the comments to shower Barrymore with love, commending her free-spirited energy captured in the video.

Michelle Lee wrote, "You're amazing," and Paris Hilton commented with a simple heart eyes emoji. Life coach Jay Shetty wrote "Love this."

Some fans even connected Barrymore's love for the rain with her zodiac sign, which is a water sign.

"Such a Pisces ❤" one fan commented, while another wrote, "pisces queen energy."

Over on TikTok, one user commented, “I want to experience a simple joy like this."

Music star Paravi wrote, “oh to be drew barrymore in the rain.”

drewbarrymore via TikTok

Barrymore didn't tweet the video, but that didn't stop Twitter users from talking about the wholesome moment.

One user commented how happy it made them to see Barrymore "heal their inner child."

Another fan wrote, "I want to see the world through drew barrymore's eyes. she knows something we don't."

"Sending the drew barrymore in the rain video to my therapist and saying 'this is what I want,'" comedian Blaire Erskine said.

This video wasn't the first time Barrymore has urged people to enjoy the rain. In May, Barrymore posted a similar video with damp hair while it rained behind her.

"If it's raining anywhere you are, just run out in the rain. Don't miss the opportunity," she said in the May video.