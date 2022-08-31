Eugenio Derbez injured in an accident and will undergo ‘very complicated’ surgery

Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez will undergo a “very complicated surgery” after suffering “delicate” injuries from an unspecified accident, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo said in a statement Monday night.

“He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate... The operation is very complicated but it does not compromise his health,” Rosaldo, a Mexican actress, singer and dancer, wrote in the statement posted to Instagram in Spanish. “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.”

In the statement, Rosaldo did not say how Derbez sustained his injuries. Yahoo reported that on the Mexican morning show “Sale el Sol” on Tuesday, journalist Gustavo Adolfo told viewers that Derbez had been in Atlanta with his son Vadhir and was playing and moving as he wore a virtual reality helmet when he hit his shoulder and broke it in different places.

Derbez is one of Mexico’s biggest stars as well as a successful Hollywood actor. He’s one of the stars in the movie “Coda,” which won an Oscar for best picture earlier this year. He’s also known for his movies “Instructions Not Included” and “How to be a Latin Lover,” the recent HBO show “Acapulco” and the Mexican sitcom “La familia P. Luche.”

NBC News has reached out to a spokesperson for Derbez.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.