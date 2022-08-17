Anne Heche’s manner of death has been confirmed.

The actor died from inhalation and thermal injuries, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by NBC News on Wednesday. It also notes that she suffered a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.

The manner of death is listed as accident. It also lists Aug. 11 as the day she died at the age of 53.

Heche was declared legally dead on Friday according to California law a week after being involved in a car accident in L.A., her spokesperson said in a statement obtained by TODAY. At the time, she hadn't been taken off life support as they were looking to see if she was a match for an organ donation.

Her spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that she had been removed from life support.

On Aug. 5, Heche was involved in a single-vehicle crash after she crashed into a home causing a serious fire. The accident left her intubated and in a coma.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that Heche’s “blood draw revealed the presence of drugs.” The LAPD later confirmed that they would no longer be investigating the car crash after she was legally considered dead.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the actor’s family said in a statement Friday. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche’s oldest son, Homer Laffoon, also released his own statement on his and his younger brother, Atlas Heche Tupper’s, behalf.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” read the statement. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

Heche shared Homer, 20, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, and Atlas, 13, with actor James Tupper.

EDITOR'S NOTE (Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this story's headline stated that Heche's cause of death had been ruled an accident by the local coroner. It was, in fact, her manner of death and this story has been updated to reflect that.