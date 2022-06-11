TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies at 19: 'Such a beautiful heart'

Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator, died on Thursday, June 9. He was 19.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, Noriega was found dead on the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, California around 4:20.

An exact cause of death is still unclear while the case remains under investigation.

Fans, friends, and fellow TikTok creators have been mourning the loss of Noriega across social media since news of his death broke.

Among those who shared a tribute was Sabrina Quesada, a TikTok star and Noriega’s ex-girlfriend. Quesada posted a series of photos on Instagram in a carousel, including a black and white photo of Noriega smiling, photo booth photos of the couple kissing, a screenshot of text messages shared between the two, and a video of the couple kissing.

“the light of my life, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me,” she wrote in the caption. “i’m so sorry my love. may we meet again.”

Noriega’s friend and social media star Anthony Reeves, known has LuvAnthony, shared a touching tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of the the two playing a game followed by several photos and a video of the late TikTok star.

In the caption, Reeves penned a lengthy note memorializing his friend, writing in part, “can’t believe i’m even typing this. You’re my best f------ friend. I love you so much man. I just genuinely can’t believe you’re gone.”

Reeves shared a series of things he would miss about his friend, reminiscing about their time together experimenting with fashion, playing video games, learning video editing skills, and their conversations.

“I’m gonna miss you man!” he concluded the caption. “I’m gonna miss your big heart and how you cared for everyone so much. Always checking in. Seeing if everyone is doing okay. Really couldn’t have asked for a better best f------ friend. I love you Cooper. I f------ love you man. Rest Easy bub.”

Chase Hudson, known as Lil Huddy on social media, shared a tribute on TikTok, posting an old video with Noriega from two years prior.

“i met cooper two years ago when i needed someone,” he wrote. “the day we met we talked for hours on end, that conversation changed me. i found this video from that day two years ago and right as i saw it i was stunned, cooper wanted nothing but the best from other people and it showed. ima miss you brotha, rip coop.”

Charli D’Amelio also posted a sweet sentiment on her Instagram Stories, resharing a photo from Noriega’s Instagram feed.

“such a beautiful heart always looking out for everyone,” she wrote underneath the p photo. “you made such an impact on each person that you talked to. truly such a special soul. rest in peace, cooper.”

Just hours before Noriega was found dead, he shared a TikTok video laying in bed with a text overlay reading, “who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af.”

Noriega was well known on social media for speaking candidly about his struggles with mental health and addiction. Earlier this month on June 5, the teen said in a TikTok video that he would be starting a group on the messaging platform Discord where individuals could talk about their own experiences and struggles with their mental health.

“I have just created a Discord server strictly for mental health because how much I love you guys, and how much I struggle with it myself,” he said in the video. “So I want you guys to not be alone and feel safe and I have a bunch of that coming soon.”