During BTS’ Festa dinner, which is part of an annual celebration of their founding, the group announced that they are going on hiatus. They detailed their future plans and explained to fans that they need the time to take an extended break and pursue solo projects.

This year marks the group’s — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — ninth anniversary as a band. In the one-hour-long Festa video, the members reflect on their successful journey together before going on to discuss their plans to pursue solo work.

RM said while they’ve accomplished incredible feats as a band, the individual members still need to develop and mature as individual people and solo artists.

BTS pose on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona Maria Alejandra Cardona / Reuters

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” added J-Hope. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

The band went on to say that the decision was not an easy one to make and expressed their sadness for potentially disappointing their Army. “We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans,” Jimin said.

In an attempt to soften the conversation, Suga optimistically interjected saying, “It’s not like we’re disbanding!”

According to the members, there are plans in place for solo releases from J-Hope and Suga, who have both released solo mixtapes in previous years. Jungkook has also shared he will be releasing a solo album.

See the full video of their dinner and announcement below.