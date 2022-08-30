Ben Napier celebrates wife Erin’s 37th birthday by sharing wedding photo

Ben Napier celebrated his wife and "Home Town" co-star Erin Napier's 37th birthday on Tuesday by posting a gallery of throwback pics of the couple on Instagram.

The images included one of the couple, who tied the knot in November 2008, inside a vintage red car on their wedding day. Another one finds them chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a visit to TODAY.

Several snaps show the home restoration experts with their two daughters: Helen, 4, and Mae, 14 months.

"Happy birthday to my wife, the mother of my children, my business partner, the star of the @hgtv show I work on, my co-author, my travel companion, and my favorite magazine cover girl!!" Ben Napier gushed in this caption.

Erin Napier responded to her husband's post, writing, "I love you, big" next to several heart emoji.

Ben Napier's tribute comes less than a week after Erin Napier revealed that her husband presented her with the “most luxurious gift” — the gift of time — ahead of her birthday.

The HGTV star posted a collection of pics on Instagram showing an itinerary her husband created that was filled with fun plans he dreamed up for her.

Among his ideas were “lunch in Hattiesburg, with the gal pals” on Friday, an “uninterrupted day” for the couple and their daughters on Saturday, a “movie matinee” Erin Napier could go to with mom on Sunday and a lunch date with her husband on Monday.

Ben Napier also vowed to have "meals in the freezer for nights when we don’t have enough time” on an "ongoing" basis — and promised to create a painting studio for her in the future.

"My birthday is coming next week, so it was not on my mind at all when I woke up to this today," Erin Napier captioned her gallery. "I should tell you that Ben isn’t perfect. No one is. But he is completely perfect for me. I had a good cry this morning."

She added, "Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday."