Ariana Grande gives glimpse into marriage with rare pic, video of husband

Ariana Grande gave fans a glimpse into married life with husband Dalton Gomez.

On Wednesday, the pop star, 28, shared a blurry photo of her hugging Gomez, 26, while wearing a lacy black dress and her signature matching stilettos. The Instagram post also included a short clip of the newlyweds kissing under the moonlight while Grande kicked her foot in the air.

In the caption, she simply added an arrow-through-heart emoji.

Fans and friends expressed their love for the couple in the comments.

Former “Victorious” co-star Daniella Monet wrote, “V cute” along with two white heart emoji.

Octavia Spencer gushed, “Gorgeous you two!!!!”

The post was an unexpected look into Grande’s married life considering she rarely opens up about her relationship with Gomez.

The two tied the knot in May 2021 and have kept their romance pretty private ever since.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” Grande’s representative told NBC News about the wedding.

At the time, both TMZ and People also reported that the wedding occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. The ceremony came just five months after they confirmed their engagement.

The “Voice” coach revealed she was engaged to Gomez after 11 months of dating on Instagram. She uploaded a series of photos of them cuddling and also showed off her diamond and pearl engagement ring.

“Forever n then some,” she captioned the adorable snaps.

She has also praised her husband in a few other, blurry Instagram posts.

Gomez works in real estate at the luxury firm Aaron Kirman Group in Beverly Hills, Calif. According to the company's website, Gomez is the director of the estates division.