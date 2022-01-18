91-year-old grandma surprises Denzel Washington 5 years after viral encounter

Denzel Washington has met his match — again.

While appearing on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the Oscar winner was reunited with a 91-year-old woman he met while trying to find a barbecue restaurant in Chicago in a 2017 video that went viral.

“You should remember me. I’m wearing the same shirt, so you would remember me,” Juanita “Mother” Hubbard said when she remotely joined the conversation.

Hubbard is as feisty as it gets, too.

“I am 91,” she said to a round of applause. “Ninety-one, acting like 19.”

Hubbard happily reminisced about her encounter with Washington, who’s currently starring in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” She said she was home waiting for a refrigerator, but was thrilled when she realized he was there.

“I jumped up and when I knew anything, I was holding, telling him I wasn’t going to let him go,” she said.

Hubbard said her friends were happy for her and continue to ask when she last spoke to the movie star.

“I never heard from him since then,” she said, drawing laughs from the audience. “I’m thankful that I got in touch with him today.”

“You didn’t give me your number!” Washington playfully replied.

Hubbard also said she’s waiting to see “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” as well as his “A Journal for Jordan,” which he directed.

“I never miss his movies,” she said. “I look at his movies over and over and over. I always watch his movies.”