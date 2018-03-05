share tweet pin email

Oscar night has finally arrived! The ceremony for the 90th Academy Awards is underway in Hollywood, honoring the top movies and performances of the past year. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the second consecutive year.

Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy film “The Shape of Water” is the leading nominee, with 13 nods. It’s one of nine contenders for best picture, along with (in alphabetical order) “Call Me by Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

We’re keeping track of all of the night’s big winners. Make sure to check back for updates.

Here's a rundown of the categories. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Best Picture

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

The Shape of Water / Facebook Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer were both nominated for their roles in "The Shape of Water."

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

**Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

FOX Searchlight / Facebook Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand both received Oscar nods for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

**Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

**Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Directing

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

**Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Adapted Screenplay

**James Ivory, "Call Me by Your Name"

Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter, "The Disaster Artist"

James Mangold, Michael Green and Scott Frank, "Logan"

Aaron Sorkin, "Molly's Game"

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, "Mudbound"

Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, "The Big Sick"

**Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Universal Pictures "Get Out" earned four Oscar nominations, including one for star Daniel Kaluuya.

Animated Feature Film

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

**"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Animated Short Film

**"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Revolting Rhymes"

"Negative Space"

"Lou"

Documentary Feature

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

**"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Documentary Short Subject

"Edith + Eddie"

**"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Live Action Short Film

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

**"The Silent Child"

"Wato Wote/All of Us"

Foreign Language Film

**"A Fantastic Woman"

"The Insult"

"Loveless"

"On Body and Soul"

"The Square"

Original Song

"Mighty River," from "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love," from "Call Me by Your Name"

**"Remember Me," from "Coco"

"Stand Up for Something," from "Marshall"

"This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman"

Original Score

Hans Zimmer, "Dunkirk"

Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread"

**Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

John Williams, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cinematography

**Roger A. Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Bruno Delbonnel, "Darkest Hour"

Hoyte van Hoytema, "Dunkirk"

Rachel Morrison, "Mudbound"

Dan Laustsen, "The Shape of Water"

Film Editing

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, "Baby Driver"

**Lee Smith, "Dunkirk"

Tatiana S. Riegel, "I, Tonya"

Sidney Wolinsky, "The Shape of Water"

Jon Gregory, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Visual Effects

**"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, "Beauty and the Beast"

Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola, "Blade Runner 2049"

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, "Darkest Hour"

Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis, "Dunkirk"

**Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, "The Shape of Water"

Sound Editing

Julian Slater, "Baby Driver"

Mark Mangini and Theo Green, "Blade Runner 2049"

**Richard King and Alex Gibson, "Dunkirk"

Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, "The Shape of Water"

Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Sound Mixing

Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis, "Baby Driver"

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth, "Blade Runner 2049"

**Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten, "Dunkirk"

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier, "The Shape of Water"

David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, "Beauty and the Beast"

Jacqueline Durran, "Darkest Hour"

**Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"

Luis Sequeira, "The Shape of Water"

Consolata Boyle, "Victoria & Abdul"

Makeup and Hairstyling