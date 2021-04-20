A Minnesota jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts Tuesday for his involvement in George Floyd's death.

Chauvin faces up to 75 years in prison after being convicted of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. He is scheduled to be sentenced in eight weeks.

Tuesday afternoon, celebrities around the country spoke out about Floyd's death at the hands of Chauvin.

"Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more," former President Barack Obama tweeted. "Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."

Former first lady Michelle Obama's Twitter account retweeted the post.

"rest in JUSTICE George Floyd," pop star Katy Perry tweeted with a red heart emoji.

"This is Us" star Mandy Moore also shared her thoughts.

"Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Thank god. Thank you to the jurors for doing their job and helping to enact some semblance of justice in this case. Praying for George Floyd and his loved ones," she wrote, adding a Black Lives Matter hashtag.

Captain America also commented.

"Justice," actor Chris Evans posted. "Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends."

"GUILTY!!!!" actor Viola Davis tweeted. "As it should be!! Now....Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. #SayHisName."

"Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Shonda Rhimes pointed out that the guilty "verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd."

"But justice is truth," she said.

Rhimes' fellow "Scandal" colleague, Kerry Washington, also posted in solidarity.

"A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us," she wrote. "But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd."

After the verdict, the crowd outside the courthouse burst into cheers.

"All three counts! All three counts!" they chanted.