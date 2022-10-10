Nikki Finke, veteran Hollywood journalist and founder of Deadline, dies at 68

Legendary journalist Nikki Finke has died at 68.

Deadline, the entertainment industry trade website Finke founded in 2006, reported the news of her death, saying she died on Oct. 9 after “a prolonged illness.”

Finke was known for her biting takes on pop culture and the entertainment industry. As Deadline notes, she was particularly famous for her “live-snarking” of the Oscars, Emmys and other awards shows, in which she would skewer stars and industry players alike, often beginning her posts with the disclaimer, “WARNING: Not for the easily offended or ridiculously naive.”

Nikki Finke died at age 68. Courtesy Jen Rosenstein

She was also known for her signature victory phrase, “TOLDJA!” after scoring major scoops about the inner workings of the entertainment industry.

Finke left Deadline in 2013, four years after the site was bought by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), then known as Mail.com Media Corporation.

in 2015, Finke launched HollywoodDementia.com, a site that curated fictional stories about Hollywood and show business.

“At her best, Nikki Finke embodied the spirit of journalism, and was never afraid to tell the hard truths with an incisive style and an enigmatic spark. She was brash and true,” PMC founder Jay Penske said in a statement to Deadline. “It was never easy with Nikki, but she will always remain one of the most memorable people in my life.”