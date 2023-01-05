Cardi B shares expletive-laden rant about grocery prices — and people agree

Cardi B is taking issue with the rising cost of groceries.

The rapper shared a PSA about having to spend more money on food after she questioned why the price of lettuce at her local store had risen.

"Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now You might as well eat outside!!" the rapper first tweeted on Jan. 3.

She followed up her tweet with a second one that read in part, “why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?”

On Jan. 4, after reading over peoples’ replies to her tweets, she posted an expletive-laden rant and captioned it “PSA.”

“Let me tell you something, when I be complaining about food prices and y’all motherf------ be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce, why you complaining about this?’” she began. “That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna f-------, you’re gonna go broke soon because you’re not budgeting.”

Cardi added that she gets a summary of the money she spends every week, so when she saw that she was spending more on groceries she wants to see for herself.

“I went to a supermarket, I’m seeing that everything tripled up,” she said, adding that lettuce was “like $2 a couple months ago” and now it’s around $7.

“Because if I think that s--- is crazy, I can only imagine what middle class people or people in the hood are motherf------ thinking,” she said. “So yes, I’m going to say something.”

She ended her video by saying that she has “a big plan” and wants the people responsible with the rising prices to do something.

Many people continued to express their opinions by replying to Cardi in the comments.

“Love this!!!” actor Caroline Williams wrote, adding, “And I should budget more responsibly, too!”

Another person wrote, “When you had to struggle on the way up and you appreciate how hard you had to work to get there and keep as humble as you can to stay there! Everyone should know their budget and see what’s happening to our country.”

“I’m with you Cardi. I was just saying this. How are these people paying for food. I can but how are single Moms and hard working families,” added another.

Another user thanked Cardi for using her platform “to address the real issues, real Americans, hard working folks, who are struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families. Good job @iamcardib thank you 😊”

When someone wrote that prices won’t change because of her, she replied, “Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know.”

In September, NBC News reported that over the last 12-month period grocery prices jumped the most since 1979, climbing by 13.5%.

Many food categories had double-digit increases, includeing eggs, which went up by 40%, margarine by 38%, and flour by 23%.

As for lettuce, NBC Bay Area reported in December that the Salinas Valley virus was to blame for the rise in cost of lettuce. Low production affected farmers’ crop, with Bruce Babcock, agricultural economist at UC Riverside, telling the station, “A case of romaine is $75 dollars now and last January it was $25 so that’s almost a tripling of prices at the wholesale level.”

The rise saw a head of iceberg selling for nearly $6 and some fast food restaurants opting to temporarily stop serving it.