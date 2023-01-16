Fans lose it over Brie Larson's fake tattoo sleeve

Brie Larson has fans marveling over her new sleeve of tattoos.

The 33-year-old actor, who reprises her dual role as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the upcoming superhero flick "The Marvels," posted pics of herself Jan. 15 on Instagram that show her modeling the new tats, which turns out, were only temporary.

Larson posed in a dark-colored bra with a kerchief tied around her neck. One of her arms — stretching from shoulder to wrist — is covered with colorful ink. Another tattoo appears on her lower abdomen and another can be glimpsed on her opposite wrist.

A final pic shows a close-up of of still another bit of ink, this one a message in script that looks to be placed on Larson's lower leg. "Don’t try to fix me I’m not broken," it reads, which some pointed out is a lyric from the Evanesence song "Hello."

The Oscar winner revealed that the tattoos weren't permanent in her caption, but it seems even she couldn't stop staring at them on her body. “What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!" she wrote.

Fans hopped into the comments of Larson's post to rave about the look. "But have you considered making them permanent. You pull them off exceptionally well," wrote one admirer.

"There’s a whole new level of crush I didn’t know I could achieve and yet here we are," gushed another.

However, a handful of fans weren't so sure they liked seeing an inked-up Larson. "Thank god those are temp," wrote one.

"Please don’t get a tattoo please," begged another.

Larson made her debut as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Not all Marvel fans were ready to see the famed superhero played for the first time by a woman, which led to some nasty online comments from critics.

Larson addressed the backlash during a 2019 interview with Variety. “I don’t have time for it, you know?” said the star. “The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?”

“I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am,” added Larson. “I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life.”