Usher pulls an April Fools' prank, telling crowd Beyoncé is joining him onstage

Usher carried out a devious, and hilarious, April Fools' joke over the weekend — and lucky for the rest of us, he shared a video of his prank.

On April 1, the "Yeah!" singer, 44, paused his performance at North Carolina’s Dreamville Music Festival to announce that he was about to be joined onstage by a very special guest.

"Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé,” Usher, wearing a blue shirt and pants, tells the crowd in footage of the moment that he posted on Instagram.

Naturally, fans went wild at the thought of the "Break My Soul" singer showing up to perform unannounced. In the video, the crowd can be heard roaring for several seconds as Usher turns behind him presumably waiting for Queen Bey to emerge.

Except, Beyoncé does not emerge. She's nowhere to be seen.

Usher starts hamming it up, pretending to look for Bey offstage. He motions as if he's spotted Bey and starts waving her over to join him.

The Grammy winner then holds up one finger to the audience, telling them to wait a second as he steps away from the microphone. He walks to the side of the stage and gestures with his hand as if communicating with someone in the wings.

The mischievous singer then walks back to the microphone, smiles and announces, "April Fools'."

Usher teased fans into believing he was about to be joined onstage by Beyoncé at the 2023 Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC. Astrida Valigorsky / WireImage

The crowd seemed to be composed of loyal Usher fans in on the joke, since they begin to cheer and laugh rather than boo him off the stage following the revelation.

"It’s still April 1st right?," the singer captioned his amusing video, adding the shrugging and laughing emojis.

Concertgoers responded to Usher's post to let him know they held no hard feelings about his April Fools' Day prank.

"We trusted you!!!," wrote one with laughing emojis, then added, "You gave an amazing set tonight!"

"Sir, I almost rushed the stage you can’t play like that," wrote another, also adding the laughing face.

"I knew it was an April fools joke when you said it, but it was a good one though!!," said someone else.

Oscar winner Halle Berry also thought Usher's joke was hilarious. She contributed a similar reaction, commenting two laughing emojis.

And just when you thought nothing could have topped Usher's concert prank, one fan offered a funny suggestion for next time, writing, "I would’ve made it worse and had the band play the intro to 'Crazy In Love.'"