Toni Braxton announces death of sister Traci with heartbreaking post: ‘Our angel is now a snowflake’

Toni Braxton's younger sister Traci has died. She was 50 years old.

The "Un-Break My Heart" singer revealed the devastating news in an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, March 12.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," Toni, 54, wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and her sisters. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

Toni noted that Traci "passed this morning as the snow was falling."

She said that, "our angel is now a snowflake" and she kindly asked fans to please respect her family's privacy as they "plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life."

"We are family forever," Toni concluded her post.

Along with her sisters, Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, Traci was a singer. The five women initially formed a girl group before Toni was signed as a solo-artist with LaFace Records.

In 2013, the sisters reunited with their mom Evelyn for "Braxton Family Values," a popular reality show on We TV that ran for seven seasons.

Traci Braxton visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" on April 3, 2019, in Universal City, California. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

In 2013, Traci got her own radio show on BLIS.F.M. radio, and over the last five years she acted in various films including "Sinners Wanted," "All In" and "The Christmas Lottery."

Traci Braxton’s husband, Kevin Surratt, told TODAY: “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Tomasina Perkins-Washington, publicist and friend of Traci, told NBC News via a phone call: "Traci’s sisters, mom and friends were by her side when she passed. She spent her last year in hospice."