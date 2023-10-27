Did Taylor Swift address rumors about her sexuality in ‘1989' prologue? Fans think so

Taylor Swift seems to be setting the record, well, straight in a new prologue for the re-release of her hit 2014 album “1989.” Some fans are interpreting a paragraph from the prologue as her way of dismantling rumors of her sexuality.

According to Swift's prologue, being seen with friends, rather than romantic interests, was meant to "fix" the "slut shaming" she had experienced prior to the album's release. Instead, she says, it created another problem.

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that, right? I would learn later on that people could and people would,” she said.

Online, response was immediate from people who ascribe to the rumors and onlookers. “There is a whole group of people on the internet who are having literal breakdowns over this rn,” an X user wrote.

Swift has never come out as queer. She said of her advocacy work for the LGBTQ+ community in a 2019 interview with Vogue, “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

What else does Swift say in the '1989 (TV)' prologue about her dating history?

Swift says "dating like a normal young woman" led to her becoming "target of slut shaming — the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today."

She continues, "The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop. Because it was starting to really hurt."

Swift writes she decided to take a drastic measure: "I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”

She decided to "fix" her perception problem by focusing on herself, her career and cultivating her friendships.

What is 'Gaylor', and what are some theories Swift is queer?

"Gaylor" refers to the continent of Swift fans who believe Swift is queer, and that her songs are embedded with proof of their theories.

Swift, historically, doesn't talk about her relationships — but she does sing about them.

“I don’t talk about my personal life in great detail. I write about it in my songs, and I feel like you can share enough about your life in your music to let people know what you’re going through,” Swift told Glamour in 2012.

Many "Gaylor" rumors center on Swift and her model friend Karlie Kloss, who met at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, per Vogue, and, a year later, shared a sweet moment while walking the catwalk. A reference to a "Garden Gate" off "Cruel Summer," they theorize, could be about the gate outside of Kloss' West Village home.

Fans also theorized the "1989" bonus track "Wonderland" was about "Glee" star Dianna Agron, whose name was included in the liner notes for Swift's song "22" in "Red," among others. Agron told Elle in 2011 that she loves the book "Alice in Wonderland."

Taylor Swift (L) and actress Dianna Agron attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Nov. 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, Calif. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

When Rolling Stone asked Argon if she was the inspiration for the song "22" earlier this year, Argon responded, “Me? Oh, if only!”

“That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!” she said.

Argon was also asked about the previous dating rumors between her and Swift and said, “That is so interesting. I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny,” she added.

Until now, Swift has never seemed to nod at Gaylor rumors, even as they have become more visible.