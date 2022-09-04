On Saturday, Sept. 3, thousands of fans gathered at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins, the drummer for the Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá in March 2022.

Along with the dozens of celebrities who took the stage — including Liam Gallagher, Brian May and Roger Taylor from Queen, Mark Ronson and Dave Chappelle — a very special guest played alongside the Foo Fighters: Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane.

The teen joined the band for one of their biggest hits, “My Hero,” taking his father's place on the drums.

In video captured from the livestream and shared on Twitter, Shane gave a passionate performance alongside his father’s longtime bandmates, ending the song with a drum solo of his own as frontman Dave Grohl looked on with pride.

Across social media, fans celebrated the performance, with one Twitter user calling attention to the look of “pure joy and happiness" on Grohl's face.

“Shane Hawkins is 16 years old, and gave the most incredible performance on drums of ‘My Hero’ at his own Dad’s tribute concert at Wembley,” one fan tweeted. “How on Earth did he hold it together? Surely one of the most poignant moments in rock history.”

Another fan penned a touching note to the teen, writing, “Some unbelievably talented kids but I think Shane Hawkins just shone brightest. To be able to play at that level in front of 90,000 people at a tribute concert for your dad is another level. Incredible.”

Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter, Violet, also took the stage during the tribute show, singing several covers including “Last Goodbye” and “Grace” by Jeff Buckley as well as The Zutons' “Valerie.”

Later in the evening, Grohl — who accompanied many of the acts throughout the night alongside the rest of the Foo Fighters — could not hold back tears while singing the band's hit song “Times Like These."

Several times throughout the number, the musician could be seen with tears on his face. He also paused the song to compose himself before some emotional lines.

After Hawkins’ death during a festival in Colombia, the Foo Fighters announced that all upcoming tour dates would be canceled.

"We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing another as planned," the band wrote on Instagram. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull out loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”"

Several months after Hawkins’ death, his wife Alison released a statement on social media thanking fans for their outpouring of support during their period of mourning.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us,” Alison, who shared three children, including Shane, with the late drummer, wrote. “Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”

In June, the Foo Fighters announced both tribute concerts on social media, dedicating the shows to “our dear friend, our bada-- bandmate, our beloved brother.”

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” a statement on the band’s website read. Proceeds from the concerts will benefit Music Support and MusiCares.

On September 27, a second tribute concert will be held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles featuring appearances by Travis Barker, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons and Wolfgang Van Halen.