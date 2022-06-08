Wife of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins thanks fans for support amid ‘unimaginable grief’

Alison Hawkins, the wife of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, is thanking the musician's fans for their support following his untimely death.

In a statement Wednesday, Alison Hawkins thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" during her time of "unimaginable grief."

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” Alison Hawkins wrote in a message shared on her late husband's social media accounts.

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief," she continued.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she wrote, adding that her husband was "honored" to have been the Foo Fighters' drummer — a position she called his "dream role" — for the past 25 years.

Hawkins and frontman Dave Grohl performing with the Foo Fighters in Santiago, Chile, on March 20, 2022. Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created," she went on.

Alison Hawkins added that her late husband's fans can continue to celebrate his life by honoring his legacy "and the music he gave us."

She concluded her message by assuring fans that her late husband loved them, too.

“Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too," she wrote.

Taylor Hawkins and Alison Hawkins married in 2005 and shared three children.

Taylor Hawkins was found dead on March 25 in a hotel room located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia. The musician was in the city while on tour with the Foo Fighters.

The office of the Attorney General of Colombia announced the following day that a preliminary toxicology test found that Hawkins had 10 substances in his system — including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana — at the time of his death.

An official cause of death has not been announced.

On Wednesday, the Foo Fighters announced that two "all-star" tribute concerts in honor of their "badass bandmate" would take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

The concerts will feature the Foo Fighters as well as other special guests, the band said in a statement on its official website.

"Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts," the statement read.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale June 17.