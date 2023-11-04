Sheryl Crow brings out Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. All the celebs who performed

Sheryl Crow brought the house down when she performed during the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

While opening the event, Crow brought out Olivia Rodrigo, who sang Crow's 1996 hit song “If It Makes You Happy" alongside the musician.

In a video that was posted online of their performance, you can see Crow and Rodrigo smiling alongside one another while they took the stage.

Crow also praised Rodrigo's character during a Nov. 2 appearance she had on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"She is the real deal. She's precious," Crow said about Rodrigo, adding the "Vampire" singer deals with fame well.

“She’s a great songwriter. She seems kinda unaffected by all of it, you know? When I was 19, her age, I was like, ‘How do you fill out this application for college?!’” Crow said.

The "All I Wanna Do" singer explained that she met Rodrigo in 2022 when they were doing a "whole bunch of Grammy stuff."

"We wound up on some stuff together and she’s super cool,” she added. “She asked me to do this thing when she came to Nashville, and so I was like, ‘OK!’ So I texted her and said, 'Hey, would you do the Rock Hall with me?' She was like, 'I would love to. I'd be so honored.'"

Not only did Crow and Rodrigo give an amazing performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but fans were also excited when Crow brought fellow Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks on stage to sing her 1993 song "Strong Enough."

"Perfect!! ❤️" one fan commented on their performance on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another said, "Fabulous 😍."

In regards to Crow's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she told Fallon, "I am so happy being in the Rock Hall and I can't believe 37 years of this business has gone by."

Read on to see more of the stars who performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton and Sheryl Crow share a sweet embrace at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Along with Rodrigo and Nicks, Peter Frampton also took the stage alongside Crow to perform "Winding Road."

Chaka Khan and Common

The duet we didn't know we needed. Chaka Khan and Common perform onstage at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Kevin Kane / Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Chaka Khan and Common graced the stage to perform her 1984 hit song "I Feel for You."

Sia

Chaka Khan welcomed Sia onstage to help her perform a special song. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Sia was also in attendance. She performed "I'm Every Woman" alongside Chaka Khan.

Miguel

Miguel and Bryan-Michael Cox attend Missy Elliot's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame celebration in New York City. Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Miguel helped to pay a special tribute to George Michael at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. He sang a cover of Michael's song "Careless Whisper."

Adam Levine

Adam Levine performs onstage at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony Brooklyn, NY. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Adam Levine also showed off his musical prowess when he performed "Faith" by George Michael on stage.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood belted out a beautiful tribute to George Michael. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood did the last George Michael tribute of the night. She sang his 1987 song "One More Try" and blew away fans when she showed off her range.

New Edition

(L-R) Johnny Gill, Michael Bivens, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe and Bobby Brown of New Edition perform onstage. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

New Edition got the band back together for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 3. They paid tribute to the Spinners, who were inducted as part of the class of 2023.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent helped to honor Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Kate Bush. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) Theo Wargo / Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

At the ceremony, St. Vincent performed a rendition of Kate Bush's 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)."

Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton

(L-R) Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Dave Matthews perform onstage. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Crow, Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton got on stage to perform “Whiskey River” together at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Jimmy Page

Jimmy Page gives a big smile during his performance at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jimmy Page serenaded the crowd when he took the mic and sang "Rumble" by Link Wray.

Elton John

Elton John performed one of his iconic songs at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

An icon. Elton John made the ceremony even more special when he graced the stage to honor Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bernie Taupin by playing their 1972 masterpiece "Tiny Dancer" in his honor.

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard also made an appearance at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Brittany Howard was also in attendance at the event as she graced the stage with John, Stapleton and Crow to cover “The Weight” by The Band for the evening’s In Memoriam segment.

Missy Elliot

Missy Elliott at the 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Nykieria Chaney / Getty Images

Missy Elliot, who is the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, closed the induction ceremony with a medley of her greatest hits.