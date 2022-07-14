See Chris Martin surprise Lizzo, who just wrote a Coldplay-inspired song!

Long before Lizzo became a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist, she grew up listening to the music of English rockers Coldplay and appreciating the moving lyrics of frontman Chris Martin.

This week, she learned the admiration is mutual.

The “Love Hurts” singer recently sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk about her new album, “Special,” and one track in particular titled “Coldplay.”

"This is one of the most literal songs I’ve ever written," the 34-year-old said of "Coldplay." "Everything I say in the song actually happened."

One of the things she says in it is that she sang Coldplay's 2000 single, "Yellow," to a man in what ended up being an intimate moment.

And as it turns out, Martin is just fine with that being the legacy for his work.

Chris Martin surprises Lizzo during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. YouTube

The singer gave Lizzo a shock by Facetiming into the interview nad declaring his adoration for the singer.

"I love you, and you’re wonderful," the 45-year-old said.

"If someone had told me, 22 years ago, one day Lizzo’s going to make out to this song, I’d be like, ‘OK, great!’" Martin continued. "It’s become Lizzo’s hookup song, and that’s good."

Once she got over her surprise, Lizzo praised Martin for his work with Coldplay.

"You have such an incredible ability to move people with the poetry of your lyricism," she raved. "It’s so real."

And she'd love to give him a chance to appreciate her lyrics — up close.

“I mean, listen, the songs don’t got to come out with me and you. We've just got to do it,” she joked. “If we sat in the studio, and we just worked ... You play the piano, I’ll sing. Don’t nobody got to know, Chris.”

With a grin, he responded, "I don't mind people knowing. I'd like people to know."

Once Martin left the conversation, Lizzo celebrated the experience.

"You never get used to the feeling of seeing people who’ve inspired you acknowledge you," she said. "Seeing him is kind of surreal, because it’s like my sister bought Coldplay’s first album when it came out. It plays in the house, and you sing the songs. They’re in your DNA. You know the music. ... It never gets old, and I never want it to get old."

Fans will get a chance to start making that kind of connection to Lizzo's "Special" when it hits stores Friday, July 15.

But that's not the only way they can enjoy her tunes that day. She'll also be on the TODAY plaza Friday morning as part of our 2022 Citi Concert Series.

