How a TikTok parody of '90s Europop became the song of the summer

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kyle Gordon, a 30-year-old TikTok creator primarily known for his comedy videos, created a smash hit in an unexpected bygone genre: '90s Europop.

Gordon's parody song "Planet of the Bass" and its accompanying music videos have taken over TikTok during the past two weeks.

The original video, posted on July 28 on Gordon's TikTok account "kylegordonisgreat," received 7.3 million views and over 900,000 likes.

“It’s completely insane and amazing and great!" Gordon told TODAY.com in a statement. "I think when the full song comes out on Aug. 15 there will be a lot of new fun and weird elements that people will really enjoy. I also can’t wait to show everyone the full official music video!”

Here's everything you need to know about the hype — and mystery — surrounding "Planet of the Bass."

The rise of 'Planet of the Bass' on TikTok

Gordon's first video in the series, titled "Every European Dance Song in the 1990's," featured Gordon and influencer Audrey Trullinger dancing to "Planet of the Bass" at the Oculus, a shopping center in lower Manhattan.

Gordon played rapper "DJ Crazy Times" and Trullinger represented fictional singer "Biljana Electronica." Biljana is a name of Slavic origin, leaning into the Europop vibe of the song.

Gordon told NBC News that he has been playing the "DJ Crazy Times" character for a decade.

The lyrics are written in broken English, parodying Europop song from the likes of Aqua or Toybox, with slightly askew phrases.

A few choice lines include "When the rhythm is glad, there is nothing to be sad," "Women are my favorite guy," "Boom, hear the bass go zoom," and "Have a body, feel the groove."

In an effort to capture the ethos of 90’s pop songs, “Planet of the Bass” also includes several incongruous mentions of world peace and the internet.

"Tell the world, stop the war," Gordon raps in character as DJ Crazy Times.

Though the full song has yet to be released, the hilarious lyrics and Gordon and Trullinger's spot-on impressions of 90's Europop stars already garnered the song a massive fanbase.

Why does DJ Crazy keep replacing Biljana Electronica?

At first, influencer Audrey Trullinger was Biljana Electronica — and then suddenly, she wasn't.

Gordon released the second music video for "Planet of the Bass" featuring influencer Mara Olney as Biljana Electronica.

"WHAT DID THEY DO TO MS BILIJANA ELECTRONICA," one TikTok user wrote in the comments with a crying face emoji.

"The Rhythm isn’t glad without Biljana! There is something to be sad," another user commented, referencing the song's lyrics.

Trullinger told The Washington Post she was just as surprised by her replacement as everyone else.

"He didn’t tell me. I didn’t even know that was going to come out. I was like, 'Oh, this is so funny.' I didn’t expect the response to be, 'Where did she go? Where did the original one go?' because I thought that the other actress was fantastic and hilarious. It was a funny response to see, especially because I didn’t know that was necessarily happening," she said.

By the time Gordon posted a video featuring a third version of Biljana Electronica, played by popular TikTok influencer Sabrina Brier, most fans had caught on to the joke.

Gordon told NBC News that the constant replacement of Biljana Electronica was inspired by the common practice in real Europop groups of repeatedly replacing their lead singers.

"Maybe the real Biljana Electronica was the friends we made along the way," a TikTok commenter mused.

"biljana electronica is an abstract concept, she is us, we are all her," another commenter wrote.

The "real" voice of Biljana Electronica, singer Chrissi Poland, has yet to appear in a video.

When will the full 'Planet of the Bass' song come out?

Gordon performed "Planet of the Bass" live for the first time at Mood Ring, a queer bar in Brooklyn, on August 3.

Though "Planet of the Bass" had debuted on TikTok less than a week before, the crowd can be heard chanting every word of the song in a video of the performance.

"Planet of the Bass" was originally scheduled to debut on Aug. 22, but due to the immense demand for the song, the full-length track will now be released on Aug. 15.

Gordon teased the new release date with authentic DJ Crazy Times flair in the caption of his most recent music video.

"Full song make a release next week," he wrote.

Here are the lyrics of 'Planet of the Bass' ... so far

DJ Crazy Times: "Put your hands up in the air"

Biljana Electronica: "All of the dream / How does it mean? / When the rhythm is glad / There is nothing to be sad / Danger and dance / Clapping the hands / When we out in the space / On the planet of the..."

DJ Crazy Times: "...BASS! / Life, it never die / Women are my favorite guy / Sex, I'm wanting more / Tell the world, 'Stop the war' / BOOM! Hear the bass go zoom / Have a body, feel the groove / Cyber system overload / Everybody movement!"

This will updated when the full song drops.