15 years later, Miley Cyrus shares story behind controversial Vanity Fair cover

It's been 15 years since Miley Cyrus appeared nearly nude on the cover of Vanity Fair. Now, the singer is sharing behind-the-scenes details about the edgy photo shoot that sparked quite a controversy.

In a new video posted to her TikTok account, which is part of the her "Used To Be Young" video series, Cyrus looks at the divisive photo and says, "We gotta go there."

Taken in 2008 when she was 15 years old, the picture shows a teenage Cyrus holding what appears to be a sheet over her chest, with her back exposed.

“Everyone knows the controversy of the photo, but they don’t really know the behind the scenes, which is always much more meaningful,” she says.

While recalling the day of the photo shoot, Cyrus shared a story from the set.

“My little sister Noah was sitting on (photographer) Annie’s (Leibovitz) lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures. My family was on set,” she said.

The 30-year-old also broke down her makeup look and the symbolism behind it.

“This was the first time I ever wore red lipstick because Pati Dubroff, who did my makeup, thought that that would be another element that would divide me from (my TV character) Hannah Montana,” she explained.

Cyrus went on to describe why people were so taken aback by the daring photo.

"This image of me is the complete opposite of the bubblegum pop star that I had been known for being, and that's what was so upsetting," she said.

Cyrus went on to applaud the creative team behind the photo shoot and said they made "really brilliant choices."

The singer addressed the controversial photo in 2018, 10 years after it was taken, when she posted a photo of a New York Post cover with the following headline: "Miley's Shame" and the following subheading: "TV's 'Hannah' apologizes for near-nude pic."

"IM NOT SORRY," she captioned the post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now X. "F--- YOU."

Cyrus also added the hashtag #10yearsago.

After her Vanity Fair cover was released in 2008, Cyrus did issue an apology at the time, which she first shared with People.

"For Vanity Fair, I was so honored and thrilled to work with Annie (Leibovitz). I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed.”