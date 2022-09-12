IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Follow live updates of 2022 Emmys: The red carpet, winners and more

Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million — take a look inside

The 4-acre estate features a tennis court, pool and even a recording studio.
An aerial view of the singer's home.
An aerial view of the singer's home.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

Mariah Carey is selling her palatial Atlanta-area mansion and it could be yours for just $6.5 million.

The listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.

The home is situated on a private hilltop with classic Southern architecture.
The home is situated on a private hilltop with classic Southern architecture.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan

Set on 4 acres of land next to Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead neighborhood in the suburb of Sandy Springs, the home has a custom kitchen with a giant marble countertop island.

Several rooms, including the custom kitchen, feature coffered ceilings for an added luxurious detail.
Several rooms, including the custom kitchen, feature coffered ceilings for an added luxurious detail.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan

There's also a home theater and workout room.

Throughout the house, there's crown molding and millwork, several coffered ceilings and arched doorways.

There's custom millwork and crown molding throughout the house.
There's custom millwork and crown molding throughout the house.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan

It also has a recording booth, which surely came in handy for the current owner.

The home has a private workout area.
The home has a private workout area.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
The living space opens to the outdoors through French doors.
The living space opens to the outdoors through French doors.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan

The mansion, which was designed by Stephen Fuller, also has its own pool and pool house.

A look at the pool and pool house.
A look at the pool and pool house.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
Inside the outdoor pool house space.
Inside the outdoor pool house space.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan

Budding tennis stars can practice their serve on the private tennis court and the less athletic can enjoy the gardens on the property or entertain in the large outdoor space.

The house has a large space for entertaining outdoors.
The house has a large space for entertaining outdoors.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
Another view of the exterior.
Another view of the exterior.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan

The master suite has a dressing room, custom walk-in closet, private balcony and a morning bar — which means there's a small refrigerator, coffee maker, sink and outlets in case you wanted to enjoy breakfast in your own quarters.

A glam room for the pop star.
A glam room for the pop star.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
The master suite has a fireplace and its own private outdoor area.
The master suite has a fireplace and its own private outdoor area.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
A chandelier hangs above one of the mansion's many bathrooms.
A chandelier hangs above one of the mansion's many bathrooms.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
A custom walk-in closet.
A custom walk-in closet.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan

According to The Wall Street Journal, Carey purchased the home in November 2021 for $5.65 million.

Bradley told the WSJ that Carey's band is from the Atlanta area and she lived there during the pandemic but wants to return to her roots in New York. Bradley told the outlet that a burglary at the home in July didn't contribute to her decision to sell.

“I will always have a close connection to Atlanta! It was a perfect moment during COVID, but I will continue to spend time in New York City, my long-term residence,” Carey said in a statement provided by Ansley Real Estate to TODAY.

Another bedroom with striped accent walls.
Another bedroom with striped accent walls.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
The at-home theater.
The at-home theater.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
There are a total of nine bedrooms.
There are a total of nine bedrooms.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
The home features a three-car garage with ample parking outdoors for guests.
The home features a three-car garage with ample parking outdoors for guests.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
Another view of the private hilltop home.
Another view of the private hilltop home.Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan

Zillow reports the average home price in Sandy Springs, Georgia, is $675,767, up almost 19% in the last year.

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. 