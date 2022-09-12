Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million — take a look inside

Mariah Carey is selling her palatial Atlanta-area mansion and it could be yours for just $6.5 million.
The listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.
Set on 4 acres of land next to Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead neighborhood in the suburb of Sandy Springs, the home has a custom kitchen with a giant marble countertop island.
There's also a home theater and workout room.
Throughout the house, there's crown molding and millwork, several coffered ceilings and arched doorways.
It also has a recording booth, which surely came in handy for the current owner.
The mansion, which was designed by Stephen Fuller, also has its own pool and pool house.
Budding tennis stars can practice their serve on the private tennis court and the less athletic can enjoy the gardens on the property or entertain in the large outdoor space.
The master suite has a dressing room, custom walk-in closet, private balcony and a morning bar — which means there's a small refrigerator, coffee maker, sink and outlets in case you wanted to enjoy breakfast in your own quarters.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Carey purchased the home in November 2021 for $5.65 million.
Bradley told the WSJ that Carey's band is from the Atlanta area and she lived there during the pandemic but wants to return to her roots in New York. Bradley told the outlet that a burglary at the home in July didn't contribute to her decision to sell.
“I will always have a close connection to Atlanta! It was a perfect moment during COVID, but I will continue to spend time in New York City, my long-term residence,” Carey said in a statement provided by Ansley Real Estate to TODAY.
Zillow reports the average home price in Sandy Springs, Georgia, is $675,767, up almost 19% in the last year.