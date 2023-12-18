Andy Cohen reacts to Madonna calling him a ‘troublemaking queen’ at her concert

Andy Cohen couldn't help but grin when Madonna scolded him from the stage during a concert over the weekend.

When the superstar "Vogue" singer, 65, spotted the "Watch What Happens Live" host up front at her sold-out "Celebration Tour" concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 16, she playfully chastised him for remarks he allegedly made about her on the air.

“If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re going to be in so much trouble," Madonna, wearing a large pink cowboy hat, told Cohen.

"You little troublemaking queen," she added as Cohen smiled widely while assuring the Grammy winner he loved her.

"Oh, yeah, sure, it's that crazy kind of love," Madonna responded. "I know it. I know about it. I'm addicted to it myself."

Cohen posted a video of the pair's exchange Dec. 17 on Instagram.

"I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW!" he gushed in his caption. "Also — go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back."

He ended his caption with the hashtag #TroublemakingQueen.

Cohen also included a compilation video filled with footage of him saluting Madonna and her long career on his show over the years.

Andy Cohen is embracing the "troublemaking queen" title that Madonna used to describe him. Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

In one of the clips, he affectionately calls the "Ray of Light" singer "my girl."

Cohen included a photo of himself in his Instagram story to promote his Radio Andy show on SiriusXM and wrote “TROUBLEMAKING QUEEN!!!” over the image.

Madonna's "Celebration Tour" kicked off in London in October. The tour is slated to conclude on April 26, 2024, in Mexico.

Madonna's fun interaction with Cohen comes just days after she invited former "Ozark" star Julia Garner onstage with her at her Dec. 14 concert at the Barclays Center, according to "Entertainment Tonight."

The three-time Emmy winner was set to play Madonna in a biopic the singer herself planned to direct. The film was put on hold in January after Madonna announced she would embark on the "Celebration Tour," it was reported at the time.

In March, Garner told "ET" that she remained hopeful that the movie would eventually get a green light.

“I don’t want to tell too much. I want to keep things ... yeah, fingers crossed,” said Garner.