IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lynyrd Skynyrd announces death of last surviving founding member Gary Rossington

Rossington passed away at the age of 71.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Perform At The LG Arena In Birmingham
Rickey Medlocke, Mark Matejka and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage on March 4, 2010, in Birmingham, England.Steve Thorne / Redferns
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Gary Rossington, lead guitarist and the last surviving founding member of rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died, the band says. He was 71.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band wrote on its official Facebook page March 5.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep (wife) Dale, (daughters) Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time,” the band concluded.

No cause of death was given.

Rossington survived the infamous 1977 plane crash that claimed the lives of fellow members Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, as well as Gaines’ sister and backup singer, Cassie Gaines. The band’s assistant road manager and two pilots on board also died.

Gary Rossington
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

Rossington’s death was mourned by many in the music community on Twitter.

“I just learned that my dear friend, Gary Rossington passed away today,” Travis Tritt wrote. “I’m heartbroken! Gary was not only a friend, but a collaborator that wrote songs with me and played guitar with me in studio recordings and onstage so many times. My heart goes out to Dale and the girls. RIP.”

"GOD BLESS GARY ROSSINGTON," guitarist Zakk Wylde wrote.

Truly saddened today to learn that we lost the great Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd,” DJ and former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield wrote. “He was not only an exceptional guitarist and songwriter, but he was one of the coolest, kindest people I have had the pleasure to meet over the years.”

“RIP Gary,” Journey guitarist Neal Schon wrote.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is scheduled to perform March 12 in Plant City, Florida, and will also put on concerts at a few more events before they kick off a tour with ZZ Top in July.

“We’re still standing, still keeping the music going,” Rossington is quoted as saying on the band’s website. “We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud — and keep the name proud, too.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.