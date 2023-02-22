Lizzo plays a cookie flute on ‘Sesame Street’ — until someone gets hungry

Lizzo just added a new type of instrument to her performance catalog: a cookie flute.

The four-time Grammy award-winner stopped by "Sesame Street" to try their cookie flute in a video posted to the beloved show’s official Twitter account. The result? An extra sweet performance.

“The one and only cookie flute for the one and only, @lizzo! Your furry friends love you! ” the caption reads.

The video starts with Lizzo and Elmo admiring the flute formed out of a chocolate chip cookie.

“I’ve played a lot of instruments, but I’ve never played a cookie before,” Lizzo says. “May I?”

Of course, her performance is flawless. That is, until Cookie Monster steps in and asks to play the instrument.

“Oh boy, oh boy, can me try?” the cookie-loving Muppet asks.

“Of course. I didn’t know you played the flute, Cookie Monster,” Lizzo says.

“Me don’t,” he replies before devouring the flute in a few swift bites.

But even after the furry friend eats the sweet treat, the music doesn’t stop there. Cookie Monster plays the flute from inside his stomach — and gets a stamp of approval from the “About Damn Time” singer.

“Sounds pretty good!” Lizzo exclaims after his performance, dancing with Elmo.

Elmo retweeted the Twitter post, adding “One day, Elmo wants to play the flute just like Ms. Lizzo! Elmo loves you, @lizzo.” The 34-year-old wrote back, “Ms. Lizzo loves you too, @elmo!!! ”

Lizzo is known for her iconic flute playing and even made history last year by playing former President James Madison’s 200-year-old flute at her Washington, D.C. concert.

The singer-flutist is also set to appear as two characters in the upcoming season finale of “The Simpsons” in May — as both an elf doll, who becomes Homer’s spirit guide after an accident, and as herself.