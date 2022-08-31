Kevin Bacon singing a Beyoncé song with his goats will make you smile

Kevin Bacon and his goats are part of the BeyHive.

In his latest #GoatSongs video, the 64-year-old actor treated his followers to a stripped-down version of Beyoncé song “Heated,” which is featured on her latest album, “Renaissance.” Wearing a white tank top, hat, gray jeans and sneakers in the clip, Bacon is sitting outside with his guitar while his goats surround him.

“Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @beyonce. Loving this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance,” the actor captioned his video on Instagram.

The actor kicks off his performance by strumming his guitar and saying, “Hot day, hot song.”

“Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Ivy on me/I gotta fan myself off, I gotta fan myself off/ I gotta cool it down (heated), oh,” he then begins singing.

During his performance, one goat in particular nibbles at the strings, with Bacon saying, ‘He actually played.”

“You played, that was pretty good,” he says as he wraps his the song.

The “Footloose” star has posted a number of videos of himself playing guitar while his goats and other animals. On his birthday, he played “When I’m Sixty-Four” by the Beatles.

He even took on Olivia Rodrigo's "Good For You" and was accompanied by his daughter, Sosie Bacon.

"#GoatSongs to a goat’s ass with @sosiebacon. In this case, we mean an actual goat, not whoever crossed @oliviarodrigo," the actor captioned the clip on Instagram.

He's also done a duet with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

Bacon has been a hit on social media. In June, he and Sedwick took on the “Footloose Drop” challenge, which sees one person hold the other horizontally while clasping onto their hand and one leg, as they “unroll” them towards the floor.

“I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography but figured we’d give it a spin,” he wrote alongside the video.