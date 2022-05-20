Kelly Clarkson is a legend who did another proud.

The pop star covered Joni Mitchell’s “River” during the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show Friday.

The stripped-down rendition featured Clarkson singing the ballad on a darkened stage, while backed by a piano player and guitarist.

The track is the perfect vessel for Clarkson’s voice, as she remains true to it, while also giving fans a glimpse of what she can do when she belts out the line, “I wish I had a river so long / I would teach my feet to fly” at two different points and holds the note on “fly.”

Clarkson’s fans were mesmerized by her performance.

“She is genius and pays such tender respect to everyone’s songs she covers so beautifully,” one person crowed on YouTube.

“I felt the chills and her passion in this performance, well done Kelly and the band,” someone else wrote.

“Uuhhh this song has always made me emotional but with Kelly’s voice and natural emotion just sends me over the top,” another person commented.

“One of the best voices on one of the best songs. Stunning,” someone else gushed.

“River,” from Mitchell's 1971 album, "Blue," was never released as a single, and, while not a Christmas song, per se, it has become a song for the season, since it is set during the holiday season. It has been frequently covered by other prominent artists, including Barry Manilow, Sarah McLachlan, James Taylor, Sam Smith, Judy Collins and Ellie Goulding.