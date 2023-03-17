Kevin, Joe and Nick preview new album that’s the ‘most quintessential Jonas Brothers’

The Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up!

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas are going nonstop these days, from performing on Broadway to preparing for the release of their sixth studio album, “The Album.”

The Grammy-nominated band opened up about the inspiration for their upcoming album on TODAY March 17, telling Craig Melvin that their new music reflects where they are in their lives today.

“We are a band of brothers that sing together in harmony and other things, but also still a band” Kevin Jonas, 35, said.

“I think this one does a good job of embodying kind of where we are as fathers, where we are as husbands and just brothers," Nick Jonas, 30, explained of the new album.

A lot has obviously changed for the pop rock trio since their debut album, “It’s About Time,” released in 2006, including the fact that all three brothers are now husbands and dads.

The band’s split in 2013, and subsequent reunion in 2019, also gave them a fresh, creative perspective.

“We’ve already had success and failed,” said Nick Jonas. “I think now we’re just having fun.”

“The band kinda going off and doing their own things and breaking up was really the failure I’m talking about,” he clarified.

He added that their six-year split had been a healthy decision for them, saying: "It was a win for us as a family and important at that time.”

It sounds like “The Album,” which drops on May 12, represents who they are as a group today.

“We set out to just say, if you’re gonna listen to any one of our albums we think this is the album you should listen to,” Nick Jonas said. “This is the one that is the most quintessential Jonas Brothers.”

The Jonas Brothers have been gearing up for their new album with a five-night residency on Broadway from March 14 to 18.

The residency is a retrospective of sorts of their career so far, with each night focusing on a different album:“Jonas Brothers” (2007), “A Little Bit Longer” (2008), “Lines, Vines, and Trying Times” (2009), “Happiness Begins” (2019) and the forthcoming “The Album.”

After releasing a new album for four consecutive years in the earlier years of their career, it sounds like the Jonas Brothers have found a new balance.

“I do think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves when we were younger to get it all right,” Kevin Jonas said. “I think now we just kind of do what we need to do to have fun and continue making music that we love, and I think that's why it’s working.”

To celebrate the release of “The Album” on May 12, the Jonas Brothers also revealed that they will be kicking off the 2023 Citi Concert Series that day live on the TODAY plaza.