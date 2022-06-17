Drake marries 23 women in new music video with cameo by Tristan Thompson

Drake is ready to settle down... sort of.

On Friday, June 17, he released the new music video to his song “Falling Back."

The video starts out with him telling Tristan Thompson — who recently made headlines for fathering a child with another woman while dating Khloe Kardashian — that he's ready to settle down.

As Drake, 35, gets ready for his wedding day, he's then seen saying "I do" to 23 women, who are more than pleased to be his spouse and share him with 22 other ladies.

Triston Thompson makes a cameo in Drake's new "Falling Back" music video. Drake / YouTube

After an eventful reception party filled with dancing and a wedding singer who performed his rendition of Drake's 2010 smash “Best I Ever Had," Drake is then seen posing alongside the women before each one is introduced in the end.

On Twitter, one fan called out Drake for having Thompson in his video.

Another person wrote, "Drake inviting Tristan for a music video shows that no matter how much of a dog a man is.There will be another man who will have his back, in the name of 'brotherhood'...disgusting."

Another fan said that they didn't like the music video at all.

Another person tweeted, "I love this double standard for men!! Cause chile if a bride had 23 grooms in line to be married, y’all would be dragging her for filth."

One Twitter user said that they weren't a fan of the lyrics.

But despite the negative reviews that Drake got for the song on Twitter, the music video has been racked up more than 100,000 likes on his official YouTube account, and it's reflected in the comments.

"Drake needs to start acting again such a vibe," one person wrote.

Another said, "Drake always comes back with something different and unique."

A third person said that they couldn't get enough of the wedding singer and wished that they were in the video themselves.

"First of all somebody come pick me up off this floor!," they wrote with multiple crying emojis. "Secondly, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS VIDEO! This is the type of music video I miss! It told a story and is something you have to watch multiple times to catch everything! Drake literally never misses! NEVER! Side note: I’m mad I wasn’t a Bride! Maybe next time! The Wedding Singer…OMG!!!"

"Falling Back" is the first single that Drake released from his seventh studio album, "HONESTLY, NEVERMIND," which dropped at midnight early Friday morning.

The "In My Feelings" singer announced the album was coming out just hours before he released it.

“7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight,” Drake shared on Instagram on Thursday.