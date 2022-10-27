Christina Aguilera re-creates ‘Dirrty’ look 20 years later

It’s 2002 all over again — or at least it feels like for Xtina fans.

That’s because singer Christina Aguilera just brought back those early 2000s vibes on TikTok, revealing a flashback makeover straight from her iconic “Stripped” era.

In the brief video, Aguilera channels her former self — complete with black-streaked platinum locks, racy latex fashions and thigh-high boots — as she lip-syncs to an old recording in which she says, "Just because my album’s name is ‘Stripped,’ does not mean you can take my clothes off!"

Her 2002 hit "Dirrty" kicks in after that.

Aguilera's look for her "Stripped" album was a major pop culture moment. Theo Wargo / WireImage

The caption to the post reads, "Where my Fighters at?" followed by a flame emoji, in reference to the nickname Aguilera's fans adopted after she released the 2003 single "Fighter," another song from "Stripped."

The TikTok, shared on Oct. 26, comes just a week after the hit-maker released a new music video for her chart-topping "Stripped" track, "Beautiful."

So, why is the star paying so much throwback respect to that particular part of her past?

Because "Stripped" just turned 20.

The celebrated album came out on Oct. 22, 2002, and Aguilera has been marking the anniversary throughout the month and voicing her appreciation for such a transformative time in her career.

"Stripped gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted," she wrote in a tweet on Oct. 17. "Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms, #20YearsOfStripped more to come."