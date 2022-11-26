Cher is all about her new man.

On Nov. 23, Cher, 76, shared a photo of her beau, Alexander “AE” Edwards, lounging around in nothing but his underwear on Twitter and captioned it, "A.E.Hanging Ot."

According to People, Edwards is 36 years old.

In response to the steamy photo, one fan, who claimed to be in their 30s, asked Cher how they can attract the attention of a crush who is younger than them.

While thinking about her romance with Edwards, Cher replied, "He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

Cher continued, "Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG✈️. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.EGrill, Must say he was different 4 Me."

In another tweet, Cher also said, "We're Happy" and "We’re Grown ups" in a separate tweet.

However, when another fan asked her what she admires the most about Edwards, the "Believe" singer responded, "He’s Kind ,Smart, Hilarious…& We 👄Like Teenagers."

Cher also raved about her boyfriend when a Twitter user called Edwards "handsome" and said that they get why Cher loves him so much, so Cher responded, "I DONT GIVE MEN QUALITIES THEY DONT POSSESS.ITS A RECIPE 4 DISASTER."

She continued, "HES”NOT”HIS TATS, HAIR COLOR,DIMOND GRILL. I ❤️ HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID.HES KIND,HILARIOUS, SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL.WE TALK & LAUGH.WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT BOO FKN HOO."

Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. zerojack/Star Max / GC Images

On Nov. 2, rumors started to swirl that Cher was dating the music executive when she was spotted holding hands with him in Los Angeles.

A few days later on Nov. 6, Cher seemingly confirmed that she was seeing the rapper when she shared a picture of Edwards on her Twitter account and captioned it with a red-heart emoji.

At the time, TODAY reached out to representatives for Cher and Edwards for comment but hadn't received a response.

However, Cher did confirm on Twitter that Edwards, who shares a child with Amber Rose, has already met her family.