For Cher, it appears to be in Alexander "AE" Edwards' kiss.

Over the weekend, the “Believe” singer addressed rumors regarding her dating life on Twitter.

After being spotted hand in hand with the music executive on Nov. 2, she wrote a series of posts about their budding relationship.

Cher was seen holding hands with Alexander Edwards on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles. Joce Zerojack / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

The tweets began on Nov.2, in which the 76-year-old shared an image of Edwards with a caption that simply said “Alexander” alongside a heart emoji.

After a curious fan asked the singer if the image was of her “new man,” she responded with a heart-faced emoji.

TODAY reached out to representatives for Cher and Edwards for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Reaction to the singer’s possible relationship on Twitter was largely encouraging on the platform, with many congratulating Cher.

“He better be treating you like the queen you are!” one user wrote in the comments section.

Still, some were quick to express concern over the 40-year age gap between Cher and Edwards.

According to People, Edwards is 36 years old.

In 2020, TODAY reported that he welcomed a son with model and television personality Amber Rose in October 2019.

Cher followed up to critical responses in a tweet on Nov. 6, stating, “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

Cher went on to share more details about her relationship with Edwards, including the fact that she has already introduced him to members of her family.