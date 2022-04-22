Over 20 artists reunited for a special tribute to Ukraine at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.

The Black Eyed Peas, along with a number of Latin artists, opened the Latin AMAs with a bilingual rendition of their song, “Where Is the Love?” (“Dónde Está el Amor”) during Thursday’s telecast live from Las Vegas. The heartfelt moment also included Ukrainian pop and R&B singer NK (Nastya Kamenskykh), who kicked off the song in Spanish alongside Ozuna.

will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo and singer J. Rey Soul were at the center of the stage surrounded by singers like CNCO, Prince Royce, Sofia Reyes, Chiquis, Farruko and many more, as they belted out a Spanglish version of the politically-tinged track.

United in their message of love, everyone involved wore white for the performance, with NK holding the Ukraine flag.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. As of Thursday, Ukrainian officials said the city of Mariupol may contain as many as 9,000 bodies after weeks of heavy bombardment by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops, according to NBC News.

Additionally, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would give another $1.3 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

The performance, per Telemundo, is a “demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine and highlights the show’s motto: ‘Music Unites Us’ despite barriers of distance, language, or borders.”

Black Eyed Peas, Emilia, CNCO, Adriel Favela, Chesca, Gerardo Ortiz, Sofía Reyes, Esteman, Prince Royce, Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Goyo, Christian Nodal, Ozuna, Boza, Calibre 50, Farruko, NK and Chiquis perform at the 2022 Latin AMAs in Las Vegas on April 21, 2022. Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Black Eyed Peas released “Where Is the Love?” with Fergie and Justin Timberlake in 2003. It was featured on the group’s third album, “Elephunk.” The song received two Grammy nominations for record of the year and best rap/sung collaboration.

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards were hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente, and took place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.