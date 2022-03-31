Artists like CNCO, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna and more are headed to Sin City to celebrate the 2022 Latin American Music Awards. The annual ceremony, honoring Latin music, is set to air on Thursday, April 21.

The nominees were announced in March, with Bad Bunny leading the list with a total of 10 nominations. Jhay Cortez has the second most with eight nods.

Here’s what you need to know about tuning in to the 2022 Latin American Music Awards — including the artists set to take the stage and perform their biggest hits.

When are the 2022 Latin AMAs?

The 7th annual Latin AMAs will be held on Thursday, April 21 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Before the ceremony begins, Telemundo will broadcast the best looks and exclusive interviews the red-carpet pre-show starting at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

Where are the Latin AMAs this year?

For the first time, the show will take place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Previous ceremonies have taken place in Florida, as well as Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

How can I watch the Latin AMAs?

The Latin AMAs will be televised live on Telemundo. The show will also stream live on Peacock and broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.

Who is hosting the Latin AMAs this year?

A host has yet to be announced for this year's telecast.

Last year, Jacqueline Bracamontes took over emcee duties. The model also hosted the 2019 ceremony with Eugenio Derbez. The 2020 show was canceled amid the pandemic.

Who is nominated for Latin AMAs this year?

Bad Bunny received a total of 10 nominations, followed by Jhay Cortez with eight. Karol G, J Balvin and Rauw Alejandro earned a total of seven nominations each.

Additionally, Christian Nodal will be recognized with the Extraordinary Evolution award and Lupita D’Alessio will receive the Legend Award.

Below are the nominees for some of the more high-profile awards.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Karol G

Myke Towers

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Farruko — “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto”

Kali Uchis — “Telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro — “Todo De Ti”

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny — El Último Tour del Mundo

Eslabon Armado — Corta Venas

Karol G — KG0516

Rauw Alejandro — Vice Versa

Who is performing at the Latin AMAs?

The first round of performers announced were Black Eyed Peas, Boza, Calibre 50, Chiquis, Christian Nodal, Esteman, Gerardo Ortiz, Gloria Trevi, Jesse & Joy, Jhay Cortez, Lit Killah, Los Ángeles Azules, Lupita D’Alessio, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole, Ozuna, Sofía Reyes and Tiago PZK.

CNCO, Emilia, Farruko, Gera MX, Luis Fonsi, Prince Royce and Reik were the second group of artists announced, with more expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.