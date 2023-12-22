Beyoncé sparkles as she makes surprise appearance at 'Renaissance' event in Brazil

Beyoncé made her fans in Brazil very happy during a surprise appearance.

On Dec. 21, a special event for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” was held in Salvador, Brazil, where a party called “Club Renaissance” took place after a screening. To the surprise of many, Beyoncé stepped out and greeted her fans.

Her publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, shared photos on her Instagram of Beyoncé's stunning silver sequined dress that featured a cape.

"Move out the way when the queen touches down in Bahia, Brazil!!🇧🇷🇧🇷 what a time! Thank you Brazil. Thank you @tvglobo. Thank you @idw.company. And my partner in this RENAISSANCE journey, @justeenahoh!!! You are a fierce queen! Photos by @mason.poole," Noel-Schure captioned the post.

In video shared on X, the singer can be heard telling the crowd, “I came because I love you so much.”

Fans were screaming for the multi-Grammy-winning artist. In one Instagram story shared by Brazilian entertainment website Hugo Gloss, she tells the rowdy crowd, “Everybody on mute,” with no one following directions because of excitement.

“It was very important to be here, right here,” she can be seen telling the crowd in another Instagram story shared by the outlet.

Prior to her surprise appearance, Bey had been teasing her followers with clues.

Beyoncé teasing a trip ahead of her appearance in Brazil. Beyoncé/Instagram

Hours earlier she posted a photo of a private jet with her iconic “Renaissance” silver horse peeking from the open door.

She also changed her location on her Instagram profile, which shows a red pin next to Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

Beyoncé changes her location on her Instagram. Beyoncé/Instagram

On Dec. 19, the “Alien Superstar” singer announced that her tour film was being extended to 15 additional countries, including Brazil.

“Y’all didn’t have to break my website,” the singer is heard saying over a teaser announcing the news. “But I told y’all, the renaissance is not over.”

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” was released in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Following a couple red carpet events, one held in London with Taylor Swift attending, Bey shared a heartfelt message about the project.

Thanking AMC Theatres and everyone who worked on the film, she said she couldn't thank people enough for their support and outpouring love.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time,” she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 6. “I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind.”

She added, in part, that she loved “seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else yall do.”