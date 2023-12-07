The best Hanukkah songs to help your celebration shine bright for 8 nights

Looking for the best Hanukkah songs? You're in the right place.

If you grew up celebrating the festival of lights, you may have "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" burned into your brain. But these days, Hanukkah music is so much more.

Much like the oil that lasted eight nights, stirring the Maccabees to victory over a vastly more powerful Greek army, the miracle of the Hanukkah music symbolizes ... OK, no. It's not actually that deep. But here are some good tunes you can listen to while enjoying sufganiyot that won't make you want to plug your ears with dreidels.

'Candlelight' by the Maccabeats

A re-imagination of Taio Cruz's hit "Dynamite," this song took off in 2010 like Santa's sleigh, if you'll forgive the theologically mixed metaphor. Suddenly, the somewhat arcane niche of a capella Jewish musical parodies went mainstream. Have I used this song to teach my children the story of Hanukkah? Maybe. OK, definitely. But it's a certified bop, and much like Judah Maccabee I have no regrets.

'Puppy For Hanukkah' by Daveed Diggs

This is the song I throw into every conversation about holiday music. How can anyone say there are no good Hanukkah songs when this song exists? If you only know Diggs from "Hamilton," prepare to have your mind blown by this wholesome goodness. If you have little kids and sometimes despair that your Hanukkah spirit can't compete with the millionth rendition of "All I Want For Christmas Is You," take heart and put this song on repeat.

'Hanukkah Blessings' by Barenaked Ladies

This song is for when you want to slow down the vibe and really soak in the reason for the season — that reason being the Maccabees' victory in their fight to practice their religion, of course. Hearing the words of an ancient blessing in a pop song always gets me a little verklempt. Light a candle (or eight), listen to this song and who knows, you could even get a green dress for Hanukkah (but not a real green dress, that's cruel).

'Oh Hanukkah' by Jack Black

Are you ready to rock? I SAID, (extreme metal voice) ARE YOU READY TO ROOOOOOCK?! Sure, you've heard this old song a thousand times before. "Hanukah, oh Hanukkah, come light the menorah..." But trust me, you haven't heard it the way Jack Black sings it. Get ready to have your face melted off like so much shamash wax by Black's hardcore version of this standard.

'8 Days of Hanukkah' by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

The sweet, soulful sounds of Sharon Jones, plus the video stylings reminiscent of “Schoolhouse Rock”? Perfection, 10/10. Or rather, 8/8 for this instant classic. Listening to this song makes me feel like I have a delicious latke in one hand and a crisp martini in the other, and I’m about to swan into a fabulous party wearing a turban and a matching mumuu. It’s what Hanukkah dreams are made of.

'Chanukah (Shake It Off)' by Six13

Of course, we can't write a musical list without the TIME Person Of The Year herself, Taylor Swift. Her hit "Shake It Off" is the inspiration for this musical parody by the New York-based Jewish a capella group Six13. Given the fact that "Hanukkah" has the same number of syllables as the phrase "Shake it off," this musical mashup was just a matter of time. (And yes, they spell it Chanukah, while our style is Hanukkah. Both are transliterations of Hebrew, and both are correct.) Bonus: You can use this one to teach the history of Hanukkah and the meaning of nun, gimmel, hay and shin — all to a sick beat.

'Miracle' by Matisyahu

Would any list of music for a Jewish holiday be complete without everyone's favorite reggae/rap/rock singer/beatboxer/devout Jew? Matisyahu's Hanukkah song comes with a cinematic video that includes an extended dream sequence, fighting/dancing ice skaters, an evil Nutcracker, a Greek king and, of course, a happy ending.

'The Chanukah Song(s)' by Adam Sandler

Sandler changed the game for a whole generation when he sang to everyone who ever felt "like the only kid in town without a Christmas tree" on Saturday Night Live. He followed this up with several new versions, each masterful in their own way. All of his songs have to go in any self-respecting Hanukkah playlist. If your brain doesn't automatically rhyme "Veronica" with "harmonica" and "Hanukkah," then I'm sorry, we can't be friends.

What Hanukkah songs would you add to the list? However you celebrate, as the Sandman says, have a happy, happy, happy, happy Hanukkah.