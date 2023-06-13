Anita Baker says she’s cut Babyface from tour, addresses fans amid Twitter dispute

Anita Baker said she's cut Babyface from her "Songstress" tour after enduring cyberbullying, verbal abuse and threats of violence from the singer's fans.

Baker said the online abuse started after Babyface's opening slot on the tour's New Jersey stop last month was canceled.

On June 13, the "Sweet Love" singer said in a tweet she made the decision to continue the tour on her own "in the interest of personal safety."

"After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone," Baker said.

She added "appropriate refunds will be made." Baker’s tour is scheduled through the rest of 2023, with the next scheduled performance taking place in Chicago on June 30.

Representatives for Baker and Babyface did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TODAY.com.

The spat between the two singers appeared to begin on May 10 when Babyface was scheduled to open for Baker in a stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In a tweet, Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, explained his opening slot was cut due to technical issues delaying Baker's set.

"I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter," he said. "I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight."

The "Caught Up in the Rapture" singer said she's been dealing with threats from his fanbase ever since. She began tweeting about the ordeal almost a month later on June 9, when she appeared to mention Babyface's silence in the matter.

"When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?…because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it?" she asked. "It's the Right thing to do."

On June 12, she appeared to respond to fans thinking the tour was a co-headline tour, clarifying that he was the opening act.

"Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth," she said.

In a separate tweet, she used the term "Kenny's Crazies" and directly asked the singer to stop his "online bullies" from attacking her.

"Please call off, your fans," Baker said. "I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour."

She addressed what she called "trolls... creating fake news/slander & harassment" in another tweet on June 12 with the laughing emoji: "They wanna fight a 65 yr old Woman."

Babyface has not addressed the tour with Baker since May 13, when he tweeted a reply to a photo and a thank you message she addressed to him.

"THEE Songstress, THEE Legend… what an incredible night! Thank YOU," he wrote.