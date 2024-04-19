“I’m gonna be really honest here and I’m not going to beat around the bush: I wrote it for one of my exes,” Aguilar tells TODAY.com about the creation of the song. “The situation arose from, every time he would do something bad, every time I was going to find out something bad, I had flowers at my house.”

She says it got to the point where the doorman and concierge at her former building knew that the flowers were sent as an apology.

“I always found myself alone, but surrounded by flowers,” she says.

The lyrics of the song paint a melancholic picture of a lonely and disappointed woman who continues to put her faith in her loved one: “Me fallaste en muchas ocasiones/Pero cada vez que dudo vienen dos explicaciones/Tengo una amiga se llama rosa me la mandas para que no esté sola.”

The lyrics translate to: “You failed me on many occasions but every time I doubt, two explanations come. I have a friend named Rose, you send her to me so I’m not alone.”

As Aguilar continues to name the “friends” — or flowers she receives — she sings in Spanish, “I pretend to believe you, but more friends arrive.”

She tells TODAY.com that that lyric was the first one she wrote when crafting the song.

The inspiration for the music video, directed by Damiana Acuna, brings the lyrics to life, mixed with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme.

“The flowers became my friends because they were the only ‘people’ that were around me, they’re not people but they’re objects,” she explained. “So that’s kind of what we tried to portray in the video.”

What was important for Aguilar was to cast diverse and different women to portray each flower.

At 20 years old, Aguilar is a Latin music staple. Known for her mariachi roots and Aguilar family legacy, the singer-songwriter is the daughter of renowned Mexican American ranchera and mariachi icon Pepe Aguilar, and granddaughter of legendary Mexican singers and actors Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre.

Following in her family’s ranchera roots, the Grammy-nominated Ángela Aguilar has brought the traditional Mexican sounds to a worldwide audience, giving the genre a modern and fresh take.

“Mis Amigas Las Flores,” she says, signifies a change in her career and a newfound confidence to create her own songs.

“I love singing classics of Mexican music, but making new classics and trying to connect with people in a more modern way, in a way that feels a little bit more true to myself, is something that is amazing,” she says. “This is a product of a girl that didn’t believe in herself but now has found the courage to do so and seeing what’s gonna come with it with open arms.”

Ángela Aguilar is currently touring with her father, Pepe Aguilar, and brother, singer Leonardo Aguilar, on their Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos tour, a Mexican folk equestrian show.

She says it's beautiful to see families of all ages and ethnicities come together to enjoy their family tour.

Read the full English lyrics translation for 'Mis Amigas Las Flores' by Ángela Aguilar

You failed me on many occasions

But every time I doubt, two explanations come

I have a friend named Rose

You send her to me so I’m not alone

I have another friend, she is Margarita

She appears when you need me

To forget that you didn't come home last night

It's true, your cell phone was in the car

That you were late at the office

I’m crazy, 'she’s just a friend'

But in this love there are many lies

I pretend to believe you, but more friends arrive

I have a friend, her name is Camellia

I receive her to see if it makes me happy

I have another friend, her name is Hydrangea

I receive her when it is an emergency

To forget that you didn’t come home last night

It’s true, your cell phone was in the car

That you were late at the office

I’m crazy, ‘she’s just a friend’

But in this love there are many lies

I pretend to believe you, but more friends arrive

More friends arrive

More friends

The full Spanish lyrics of 'Mis Amigas Las Flores' by Ángela Aguilar

Me fallaste en muchas ocasiones

Pero cada vez que dudo, llegan dos explicaciones

Tengo una amiga, se llama Rosa

Me la mandas pa’ que no esté sola

Tengo otra amiga, ella es Margarita

Se aparece cuando necesitas

Que me olvide de que no llegaste anoche

Que es verdad, tu cel estaba en el coche

Que estuviste hasta tarde en la oficina

Que estoy loca, ella sólo es una amiga

Pero en este amor hay muchas mentiras

Yo finjo que te creo y me llegan más amigas

Tengo una amiga, se llama Camelia

La recibo pa’ ver si me alegra

Tengo otra amiga, se llama Hortencia

La recibo cuando es emergencia

Que me olvide de que no llegaste anoche

Que es verdad, el cel estaba en el coche

Que estuviste hasta tarde en la oficina

Estoy loca, ella sólo es una amiga

Pero en este amor hay muchas mentiras

Yo finjo que te creo y me llegan más amigas

Llegan más amigas

Más amigas