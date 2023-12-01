20 winter movies for lazy days spent indoors this season

No matter the genre, weather plays a huge role in how a movie is portrayed — especially when you’re in the mood for a cozy, winter flick. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or in the mood for a good musical, can’t snowfall in the background make all the difference?

Hang up those winter jackets and swap them out for a thick blanket, because we’ve got 20 winter movies that’ll warm your heart.

"The Preacher’s Wife" (1996)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu

Faced with declining church membership, a neglected wife (Whitney Houston) and pressure from sneaky developers, Rev. Henry Biggs (Courtney B. Vance) calls to God for a miracle. When help arrives in the form of a handsome angel named Dudley (Denzel Washington) the desperate reverend wonders if he should have been a little more specific.

"This Christmas" (2007)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock

It’s Christmas Eve and the Whitfields are gathering around to celebrate at their mother Ma’Dere’s (Loretta Devine) house. When her estranged son Quentin (Idris Elba) makes an unexpected visit, the family rallies around, overwhelmed with joy … and questions. Soon siblings Lisa (Regina King), Kelli (Sharon Leal), Claude (Columbus Short), Mel (Lauren London) and Michael (Chris Brown) reunite their family’s secrets begin to unfold.

"Last Christmas" (2019)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu

Life lately hasn’t been easy for Katrina (Emilia Clarke). But when she meets a handsome man named Tom (Henry Golding) who shows her how beautiful the holidays can be, the two quickly become inseparable. Thinking Tom is too good to be true, she discovers the heartwarming secret of his past.

"The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" (2005)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+

Sent away to live with a family friend during World War II, four siblings stumble upon a magical wardrobe that leads them to the fantasy world of Narnia. Once they arrive, they discover that the once peaceful and grass-covered land has been taken over by the White Witch (Tilda Swinton) who cursed Narnia with eternal winter. With help from a wise lion (Liam Neeson), the siblings fight to save the land and take down the evil witch.

"Rent" (2005)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Almost 20 years ago, audiences were graced with a hit musical that would leave people with “Seasons of Love” stuck in their heads for years to come. "Rent" follows the lives of a group of friends over the course of one year (525,600 minutes to be exact) during the height of the AIDS epidemic in New York.

"The First Wives Club" (1996)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime

Following the death of their best friend, three former college friends (Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton) reunite discovering that they have one thing in common: ungrateful husbands. Rather than throwing in the towel, the women make a pact to “not get mad but get everything” from their soon-to-be exes in honor of their dear friend.

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Peacock

A heartbroken Clementine (Kate Winslet) takes matters into her own hands by undergoing a procedure to erase all memories of her ex Joel (Jim Carrey) from her mind. Following suit, Joel undergoes the same surgery and slowly forgets the woman he once loved. But what Joel uncovers in the process leads him to wonder if removing the memories was the right decision.

"The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The Grand Budapest Hotel is the place known for its luxurious services. Ran by Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes) who prides himself in the “special services” offered to his older female residents, in which he sometimes benefits from expensive gifts in exchange. When one of his lovers suddenly dies, Gustave finds himself the top suspect in the investigation of her murder. As the events of the woman’s death are uncovered, we learn if the misunderstood man was a scorned lover or innocent after all.

"Last Holiday" (2006)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah) has always lived her life risk-free. If there’s something she truly wants to do she puts it in her “possibilities book.” After discovering she has a terminal illness, she quits her job, withdraws her savings and heads to Europe to make the most of the little time she has. When she arrives, her lavish lifestyle wins the hearts of everyone she meets, but one thing she wishes is to have spent more time with longtime crush Sean Matthews (LL Cool J).

"Fargo" (1996)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

When Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) finds himself in serious debt, he hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare) to kidnap his own wife in order to collect ransom money from her rich father (Harve Presnell). The plan takes a turn for the worse when shots are fired, prompting a seven-month-pregnant sheriff (Frances McDormand) to investigate the case.

"Bridget Jones’s Diary" (2001)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

Bridget Jones’ (Renée Zellweger) New Year resolution is to finally take control of her life. To hold herself accountable, she’s keeping a diary to document her daily activities. Little does she know that this is also the year she’d be stuck in the middle of a love triangle between her charismatic boss and a man that leaves her with more questions than answers.

"Coming to America" (1988)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

It’s his 21st birthday and Prince Akeem’s (Eddie Murphy) parents (James Earl Jones, Madge Sinclair) are pulling out all the stops — including organizing an arranged marriage. When Akeem realizes he’d rather explore the world, his parents challenge him instead to find a wife in 40 days. So where does anyone go to find their queen? Queens in New York City, of course. Follow the optimistic prince as he disguises himself as an undercover student working at McDowell’s (yes, that’s right) determined to find his true love.

"You’ve Got Mail" (1998)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) is struggling to keep her mother’s bookstore open — and she hates the new guys across the street. To pass the time, she joins a chatroom where she meets a man she thinks finally understands her. Turns out, the stranger she’s falling for is none other than the competitor’s son, Joe Fox (Tom Hanks). When it’s time to meet, Joe learns about Kathleen and tries to hide his true feelings without blowing his cover.

"Stepmom" (1998)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

It’s been three years since Luke Harrison (Ed Harris) got divorced and now he has proposed to his much younger girlfriend, Isabel (Julia Roberts). Isabel recognizes her role won’t be easy as she adjusts to her soon-to-be stepchildren — and to make matters worse their mother (Susan Sarandon) is less than accepting. But when tragedy strikes, the women decide to let their guards down and make the most out of the time they have.

"Love Actually" (2003)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix

Love can come in all different shapes and signs (yes, to us you’re perfect), and in this classic, we follow the lives of nine intertwined hopeless romantics as they prepare for the holidays.

"Meet the Parents" (2000)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) is planning to propose to his girlfriend (Teri Polo), but meeting his future father in-law (Robert De Niro), who’s also a former FBI agent, is worse than he thought. Watch as Greg goes at great lengths to prove himself to the close-knit family and hopefully join their circle of trust.

"Night at the Museum" (2006)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu

Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) thought his night guard gig at the American Museum of Natural History would be easy. That is, until the sun sets, everything that was once on display is now coming to life.

"Snow White and The Huntsman" (2012)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The wicked Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron) was the fairest of them all after taking over the kingdom. But when she receives unsettling news that threatens her throne, she looks to The Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) to capture and kill Snow White (Kristen Stewart). In this dark spin on a fairy tale, "Snow White and The Huntsman" follows the fair maiden as she fights to win back the kingdom and hopefully stay alive.

"Dreamgirls" (2006)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount+

"Dreamgirls" follows the story of The Dreamettes, a budding soul group made up of Deena (Beyoncé), Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose). With help from their new manager Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx), the trio makes it big backing R&B heartthrob Jimmy Early (Eddie Murphy). Overwhelmed with their newfound fame, they go through the challenges of jealousy, betrayal and heartbreak.

"Serendipity" (2001)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO Max

Sara (Kate Beckinsale) believes in destiny, while Jonathan (John Cusack) believes in love at first sight. Testing fate, they decide to split up and see if they’re truly meant to be together. Two engagements later, they can’t seem to shake those feelings they had that night they met 10 years prior. Giving love one last shot, they search for signs to track each other down before it’s too late.