Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was canceled in 2019 — but now it’s back in a reimagined way

Victoria's Secret is bringing back its fashion show in a new way.

The brand is releasing a documentary titled “The Victoria’s Secret World Tour” on Prime Video that spotlights a global fashion event featuring a new generation of women. Victoria's Secret will be giving viewers an inside look at fashion shows taking place in Tokyo, London, Bogotá and Lagos.

According to a press release, the film will "take audiences on a journey through the behind-the-scenes craft and intimate stories of the VS20 — a group of 20 innovative global creatives who will conceive four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo.

"With the creative freedom to conceptualize, produce and stage a collection that is all their own, the dynamic artistic forces from the fashion, film, design, music and visual fields will converge to showcase their work alongside iconic custom Victoria’s Secret designs," the release continued.

Raúl Martinez, EVP and Head Creative Director at Victoria’s Secret noted in the release that the film will be the "ultimate expression of the Victoria’s Secret brand transformation."

In May 2019, L Brands CEO Les Wexner announced that the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show won't be returning to network TV. Six months after that decision was made, Victoria's Secret said they decided to cancel the event altogether.

Now, it seems like Victoria's Secret is looking to make a comeback. On Sept. 6, the brand held a red carpet event in New York City to celebrate the new project, and many big names in fashion turned out for the event, such as Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and more.

Emily Ratajkowski at the red carpet for Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 on Sept. 6, 2023, in NYC. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

While talking about the film on TODAY Sept. 7, Naomi Campbell said the documentary is so "beautiful" and she had "so much fun" being part of it.

"I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised," she said.

Campbell won't be the only big name to appear in the film. Doja Cat, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Adut Akech will also be making an appearance in the documentary as well.

"I think it’s fantastic," Campbell said of the new direction that Victoria's Secret is taking with the brand.

"I was so impressed when they said, 'We’re going this way.' I was like, 'Wow.' So for me, it was just like, you’re really not just talking the talk, you are walking the walk."

The film is set to be released on Prime Video on Sept. 26, 2023.