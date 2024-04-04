A new 'Matrix' movie has been announced — what we know so far

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Get ready for more "Matrix."

Warner Bros. has announced that a fifth "Matrix" movie is in the works.

The news comes after the last installment of “The Matrix” movies, “The Matrix Resurrections," bombed at the box office, with an estimated loss of over $130 million, per a 2022 CNBC report.

In 1999, the first "Matrix" movie premiered in theaters. After that, Warner Bros. released “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003 and then “The Matrix Resurrections" in 2021.

Read on to learn more about the fifth "Matrix" movie.

What do we know about the fifth 'Matrix' movie?

The upcoming "Matrix" film will be written and directed by Oscar nominee Drew Goddard, who's known for directing the 2011 film "The Cabin in the Woods" and co-writing Matt Damon's 2015 film "The Martian."

Goddard will produce the new "Matrix" movie with his Goddard Textiles partner Sarah Esberg. Lana Wachowski, who with Lilly Wachowski has been a driving force in the "Matrix" franchise, will act as an executive producer.

Since the film is still in its early days of production, no details have been announced as yet about the film's synopsis.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in "The Matrix." Alamy

However, in a press release, Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production, teased what's to come.

Ehrman said, “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new 'Matrix' film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio," Ehrman continued.

Goddard added, “It is not hyperbole to say 'The Matrix' films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

When will the fifth 'Matrix' movie be released?

The new "Matrix" does not have a release date yet.

Will Keanu Reeves be in the fifth ‘Matrix’ film?

Keanu Reeves is known for starring in the "Matrix" films as Neo. In the "Matrix" universe, he took on this role alongside other great actors who appeared in the films, such as Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and more.

However, an official cast list for the fifth "Matrix" movie has yet to be announced.