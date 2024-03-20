Create your free profile or log in to save this article

See life from a cockpit's point of view in "The Blue Angels," a new documentary coming to Amazon Prime and IMAX theaters.

Produced by “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell and filmmaker J.J. Abrams, "The Blue Angels" follows the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron.

According to the Blue Angels' website, the team consists of "138 active-duty sailors and marines," out of the "800,000 active-duty, reserve, and civilian men and women currently serving worldwide in the Navy and Marine Corps." The squadron is entering its 78th year.

What does it take to become a Blue Angel, performing aerial tricks while flying an airplane? The documentary looks into the selection procedures and tough training schedules pilots sustain during the eight-month season.

The film will also be a "tribute to the extraordinary teamwork, passion and pride of the hundreds of outstanding men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps," per a press release.

How to watch 'The Blue Angels'

"The Blue Angels" hits IMAX theaters for one week only, between May 17 and May 23.

It will also be available to stream globally on Prime Video starting Thursday May, 23.