Rita Morena hilariously describes her ‘pheromones’ kicking in while filming ‘80 for Brady’

Working on the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady” really got Rita Moreno’s engine running.

The Oscar-winning star, who appears in the movie with Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, said making the film reinvigorated her in ways she hadn’t expected when the quartet appeared Jan. 23 on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“‘How do you feel about sex?’” Moreno recalled Fonda asking her while they were on the film’s set.

“I immediately said, ‘Oh, god, no. I’m done,’” Moreno, 91, said she fired back.

About a week later, though, Moreno, Fonda, Field and Tomlin were filming a scene in a locker room when something changed.

“And in the locker room are these amazing, amazing people. The guys. The guys in the movie,” she said.

“To my absolute amazement — I swear to god — to my absolute amazement, I take a deep breath and I go,” she added, while taking a breath and clutching her hands on her chest, sending Clarkson and her audience into a fit of laughter.

It was that moment that Moreno knew her mood had shifted.

Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field team up in "80 for Brady." Paramount Pictures

“And then I said to myself, ‘Pheromones,” Moreno continued. “They do exist. Then, I’m talking to myself and say, ‘What’s the matter with you? You’re 90. For god’s sake, you’re 90.”

“I know now that somewhere in here there was a little ovary saying, ‘Everybody up!” she added.

The movie “80 for Brady” follows four elderly women determined to see Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots when the team squared off in the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Moreno may have found her mojo seeing a bunch of men, it only took one face to shake up her co-stars.

“Tom Brady, I think he went into all of our trailers individually,” Fonda said at the Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this month. “And when he walked into my trailer at the end, my knees gave way. I had to hold onto something. I mean, he is gorgeous. He is so gorgeous.”

Rob Gronkowski, the retired tight end who played with Brady and appears in “80 for Brady,” also joked on the quarterback’s “Let’s Go!” podcast that the seven-time Super Bowl champion may want to date Sally Field.

Field was shocked when she heard Gronkowski was trying to play Cupid when asked about it on TODAY Jan. 20.

“Me? Wait a minute. He never told me that. What?” a stunned Field said.