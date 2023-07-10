Pierce Brosnan plays a bank robber dad in 'The Out-Laws.' What his sons thought of his performance

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Meeting the future in-laws is stressful for any groom. But in Netflix's new action comedy, those future in-laws are also notorious bank robbers.

The film, which the streaming service released on July 7, stars Adam Devine, playing straitlaced bank manager Owen Browning who is about to marry Parker, played by Nina Dobrev.

Pierce Brosnan plays Parker's dad, Billy McDermott, and Ellen Barkin plays her mom, Lilly McDermott.

Pierce Brosnan as Billy, Adam DeVine as Owen, Ellen Barkin as Lilly, Nina Dobrev as Parker in "The Out-Laws." Scott Yamano / Netflix

In the film, Owen discovers that the elder McDermotts are the infamous Ghost Bandits, who have been on the run and robbing banks for decades.

Below, TODAY.com chats with Barkin and Brosnan about their experiences making the film.

What's it like playing a parent?

Brosnan may have portrayed James Bond over the years but portraying a father comes naturally to him. The actor has four adult sons, Christopher, Sean, Dylan and Paris, as well as his late daughter Charlotte, who died in 2013 at the age of 41.

"I've been a father for so many years ... It's something that comes easily to me and with the greatest love and joy and so yes, you put yourself into the characters that you play," he tells TODAY.com.

He says his youngest two sons, whom he brought to the premiere, enjoyed the film "enormously."

As both are filmmakers in their own right — with Paris, 22, who recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University School of Film and Television, and Dylan, 26, who studied film at the University of Southern California — Brosnan says they "absolutely celebrate what I do."

"They've grown up with me in the business," he says.

Ellen Barkin as Lilly, and Nina Dobrev as Parker, and Pierce Brosnan as Billy in "The Out-Laws." Netflix

Did Barkin and Brosnan do their own stunts?

Both did many of their stunts on set and Barkin says she's still in physical therapy from one of her injuries.

She says that she debated not doing many of them but once she got to set, she changed her mind.

"You get there and you’re just like, ‘No, no, no, I can do it. I can do it,'" she says, adding that she was 67 when they filmed.

Ellen Barkin as Lilly and Pierce Brosnan as Billy in "The Out-Laws." Netflix

“I love being physical. I love working with the stunt crews. I love pushing my body to see what it can do.”

Barkin adds that she did "everything Pierce did."

"And Pierce was f---ing James Bond," she laughs.

In fact, there's even a James Bond joke in the film that Barkin and Brosnan say was improvised.

What was Brosnan like on set?

Barkin says that as filming went on, it was fun to see Brosnan — who she says is typically a "quieter actor" — open up.

"As we were shooting, Pierce just got crazier and crazier, and funnier and funnier," she says, chuckling. It got to a certain point, Barkin says, where she couldn't make eye contact with anyone or she would break character laughing.

Brosnan, she says, was "already hilarious" when they started filming.

"Then he just like seem to lose all, not even inhibition. It's almost like he lost his propriety," she laughs. "It was brilliant. There are a couple of times where he's just screaming at Adam. And I was like, 'Please take me out of this scene. I can't look at Pierce's face. It's too hilarious.'"

Barkin seems to laugh in the background of a shot with Brosnan yelling at Devine. Netflix

What were their favorite scenes to film?

Both Brosnan and Barkin said their favorite scene to film was a shootout in a bakery with exploding cakes.

Pierce Brosnan as Billy and Adam DeVine as Owen in "The Out-Laws." Netflix

"It was just so much fun because every time we did it, I wanted more and more action," she says. "I'm like, 'More cake, more cake! Wait, why aren't these cakes loaded with special effects?'"

Barkin added that they likely blew up "hundreds" of cakes shooting the scene.

What was it like to play a married couple?

Barkin says it was "very easy" to portray Brosnan's wife because he reminded her so much of her ex husband, Irish actor Gabriel Byrne.

"All I had to do was hear his voice and I'd be like, 'Gabriel. OK, let me get my s--- together,'" she says.

As for Brosnan, he says playing husband to Barkin was "a delight."

"We have mutual friends in common, so we would chat about past lives and the work that we've done and the families that we have."

He said everyone on the set was "very comfortable" and "very gracious."

What do they hope people take from the film?

"The movie delivers. It’s got heart, it’s got fun, it’s got pace," Brosnan says. "It’s got action. Got lots of comedy ... And I would like to believe that it will be ... a film that will be cherished for for many years to come in the in the realm of family entertainment."